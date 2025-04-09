Home > Latest News > Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Forecast Cut Due To Tariffs

Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Forecast Cut Due To Tariffs

By | 9 Apr 2025

Analysts are revising their sales forecast for the Switch 2 console which was unveiled last week and is set to reach Australian customers on June 5.

Researcher DFC Intelligence has slashed its 2025 global sales forecast for the Switch 2 console, with President Donald Trump’s tariffs being cited as the reason, reported Bloomberg.

It predicts sales of 15 million Switch 2 units this year, down from an earlier projection of 17 million.

Many of the Switch 2 consoles are produced in Vietnam, a country that now faces a steep 46% tariffs for products entering the US. Nintendo previously moved production to Vietnam from China during Trump’s first administration.

“If prices increase substantially due to tariffs, a significant portion of prospective buyers are likely to hold back on a purchase until prices come down,” DFC Intelligence wrote.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said that the company did not factor in possible tariffs from the US when deciding on the pricing for its Nintendo Switch 2 console, reported Wired.

While the tariffs apply to products entering the US market, most companies adjust the global pricing of their products relative to the pricing of the same product in the US.

In Australia, the Switch 2 console is already available for pre-orders from retailers such as JB Hi-Fi for $699.

The Switch 2 is the long-awaited successor to Nintendo’s original Switch console which debuted in 2017. The new model has enhanced features, including support for 4K HDR resolution, high refresh rates and a new ‘mouse mode’ via the updated Joy-Con 2 controllers.



