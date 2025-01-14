Home > Latest News > Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Tipped For This Week

Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Tipped For This Week

By | 14 Jan 2025

Nintendo must be loving the relentless banter about the Switch 2. 

The leaks, tips, gossip, alleged renders, alleged specs, alleged photos and alleged prototypes have been bouncing around the niche corners of the internet for months, although it seems at times like decades.

Could Nintendo not put us all out of our misery and just announce the damn thing? Well, all in good time.

Could that time be this Thursday, January 16, US time?

Purported renderings of the Switch 2. Image: 91 Mobiles.

It’s possible, according to tipsters who may or may not be plugged into the people who handle the Nintendo levers.

One, podcaster Nate The Hate, said the January 16 trailer would focus not on games but the Switch 2 hardware, with a software showcase following in February/March.

“I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself,” said Nate The Hate. 

“There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus.”

As for being able to get your mitts on one of these Switch 2s, if they actually exist, that could be mid-year. Or not.

Video Games Chronicle suggests that a new version of Mario Kart could be available upon launch of the Switch 2, followed by a 3D Mario released during the holiday period of 2025.

The original Switch – including the Oled (pictured at top) – have sold 146 million units.



