Purported dummy models of Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 hybrid gaming console – complete with magnetic Joy-Con controller system – did the rounds at the recently-concluded CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Now, a new leak reported by 91mobiles and OnLeaks have showcased what appears to be renders of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The key features of the new device include a larger screen and bigger controllers.

According to OnLeaks, the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a larger 8.4-inch display. In comparison, the current Switch OLED has a 7-inch screen, and the standard Switch has a 6.2 inch screen.

The renders indicate that the power button is placed on top and volume controls on the right, with a game card slot on the left.

A 3.5mm headphone jack is also present allowing a wired headphones to be connected to the console.

A USB Type-C port is expected to support charging. A sensor on the top is most likely an ambient light sensor.

The Joy-Cons have a similar layout as before. On the back, there’s a new trigger button beside ‘ZL’ and ‘ZR’ to detach the Joy-Cons.

Towards the end of last year, Nintendo cut the forecast for Switch sales for its fiscal year ending March 2025 as demand wanes for its seven-year-old console.

The company now expects to sell 12.5 million units of the Switch over the course of the rest of its fiscal year, down from a previous forecast of 13.5 million units.

It has confirmed that it will announce the Switch’s successor within its current fiscal year.

Sales of the Switch totalled 4.72 million units in the six months ended September 30, compared with 6.84 million units in the same period of last year. It is the company’s second best-selling console in its history, behind the Nintendo DS.