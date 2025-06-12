Home > Latest News > Nintendo Switch 2 Breaks Global Records

Nintendo Switch 2 Breaks Global Records

By | 12 Jun 2025

Already a sell-out in Australia, the big issue now of the Nintendo Switch 2 is the availability of stock, with over 3.5 million units snapped up globally in just four days, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo console in history.

Launched globally on June 5, the Switch 2 has exceeded expectations, with Aussie retailers reporting immediate sell-outs and limited restocks expected through June.

Consumers are being urged to pre-order or register for updates as demand surges and stock remains scarce.

In Australia, the Switch 2 launched at $449.99, or $499.99 bundled with Mario Kart World. Its release drew long lines at JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, and major retailers, with reports of customers queuing overnight.

The timing and scale of the launch outperformed Sony’s PlayStation 5, which took seven weeks to reach 4.4 million units sold. Analysts say Nintendo’s early production ramp-up, combined with pent-up demand, helped drive the record-breaking release.

Next month, Donkey Kong Bananza arrives exclusively on the new platform which is sure to keep Nintendo’s momentum going strong.

With 15 million units projected to sell by March 2026, all eyes are on whether Nintendo can maintain supply to meet global and local demand.

The upgraded Switch 2 system boasts a vibrant 1080p screen (4K when docked to a TV), a faster processor, and redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers that include mouse functionality. It also introduces GameChat – a voice and video chat feature allowing players to share screens and interact in real time.



