Australians will be able to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console in May at a Switch 2 Experience event in Melbourne.

After endless speculation, the company finally drip fed a little information today.

The headline from Nintendo read: “Nintendo Switch 2 to be released in 2025”.

No surprises there.

So, what else did we learn?

“Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games,” the company said.

Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on, or fully compatible with, Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.

On April 2 the company will hold “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025”.

Two days later a global showcase will kick off in New York.

It will head to four US cities and six European cities before setting up shop in Melbourne on May 10-11.

A 2:21 trailer focuses on the hardware, with just a few seconds dedicated to games (see top image).

Judging by the video and the crisp snapping sound that accompanies the Joy-Cons attaching to the console, the magnets will be a key feature in Switch 2 PR.

The kickstand appears to have more angle options.

PC Mag speculated that Mario Kart 9 could be a launch title.

“The Switch 2 debut video appears to spotlight a new Mario Kart,” it said. “The character and kart designs are all slightly different, and the track is unfamiliar. The road also looks much wider than most Mario Kart raceways, possibly accommodating 24 drivers.”

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule.

All dates are local.

North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

A Nintendo Account is necessary to participate in a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event.

Ticket registrations are not yet open. See https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/ for more information.