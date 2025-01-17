Home > Latest News > Nintendo Switch 2 Australian Launch Date Revealed

Nintendo Switch 2 Australian Launch Date Revealed

By | 17 Jan 2025

Australians will be able to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console in May at a Switch 2 Experience event in Melbourne.

After endless speculation, the company finally drip fed a little information today.

The headline from Nintendo read: “Nintendo Switch 2 to be released in 2025”.

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

No surprises there.

So, what else did we learn? 

“Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games,” the company said. 

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on, or fully compatible with, Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.

On April 2 the company will hold “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025”.

Two days later a global showcase will kick off in New York. 

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

It will head to four US cities and six European cities before setting up shop in Melbourne on May 10-11.

A 2:21 trailer focuses on the hardware, with just a few seconds dedicated to games (see top image).

Judging by the video and the crisp snapping sound that accompanies the Joy-Cons attaching to the console, the magnets will be a key feature in Switch 2 PR.

The kickstand appears to have more angle options.

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

PC Mag speculated that Mario Kart 9 could be a launch title.

“The Switch 2 debut video appears to spotlight a new Mario Kart,” it said. “The character and kart designs are all slightly different, and the track is unfamiliar. The road also looks much wider than most Mario Kart raceways, possibly accommodating 24 drivers.”

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule.

All dates are local.

North America:

  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

Europe:

  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

Asia:

  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, To be announced
  • Taipei, To be announced

A Nintendo Account is necessary to participate in a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event.

Ticket registrations are not yet open. See https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/ for more information.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Tipped For This Week
Nintendo Switch 2 Renders Leaked
CES 2025: Are Dummy Nintendo Switch 2s Legit?
What Exactly Is This Mysterious New Nintendo Product?
Nintendo Switch 2 Specs And Design Leaked
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

As Users Brace for MS 365 Price Slug, Workaround Revealed
Latest News
/
January 17, 2025
/
Card payments (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
ACCC Pushes RBA For Overhaul of Card Surcharge System
Latest News
/
January 17, 2025
/
Apple Intelligence (Image: Sourced from Apple Newsroom)
Apple’s Controversial AI-Powered News Summaries Suspended
Latest News
/
January 17, 2025
/
Gerry Harvey Wants Temu & Shein Investigated
Latest News
/
January 17, 2025
/
Thin’N’Wispy: More Leaks On Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim
Latest News
/
January 17, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

As Users Brace for MS 365 Price Slug, Workaround Revealed
Latest News
/
January 17, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Users of Microsoft 365 say they are being shoehorned into paying upgraded fees for having access to its Copilot AI...
Read More