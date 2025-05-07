Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against US-based accessory maker Genki over a trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition over the company’s unauthorised promotion of accessories for the yet-to-be-released Switch 2.

The legal action centres around Genki’s display of what it described as Switch 2-compatible accessories and 3D-printed mockups during CES 2025 – months before Nintendo officially unveiled the console in April.

According to Nintendo’s court filing, Genki claimed it had early access to the upcoming console and used that claim to promote and market products it said would be compatible with the Switch 2.

The lawsuit alleges that as early as December 2024, Genki launched a deliberate campaign to exploit the growing public interest in Nintendo’s upcoming console.

Nintendo asserts that Genki either falsely claimed compatibility without having a genuine unit, or unlawfully obtained confidential information or hardware prior to the console’s launch.

Nintendo is seeking a court order to block Genki from using the Nintendo Switch name, destroy any promotional material or products that breach trademark laws, and compensate Nintendo for damages – potentially tripled based on Genki’s reported profits.

Genki, which is known for producing gaming accessories for Nintendo platforms, acknowledged the legal action in a public statement, saying:

“We’re taking it seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully… We stand by the quality and originality of our products.”

The company added that it plans to continue fulfilling orders and showcasing new products at PAX East this week.

Nintendo, which has a history of protecting its IP, made it clear that it views Genki’s marketing tactics as a deliberate effort to mislead consumers and trade off the popularity of its upcoming hardware.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled for release on June 5, with pre-orders having gone live on April 24 at a retail price of A$699. Local demand has been strong, with pre-order allocations selling out within hours across most Australian retailers.