Nintendo, Playstation Add Classic Games To Online Platforms

By | 16 Mar 2023

Nintendo and Sony have both added a slew of classic titles to their online cloud gaming services.

Nintendo Switch Online has added Game Boy classics Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and Burger Time Deluxe, NES pool game Side Project, and Super Nintendo vertical scrolling shooter Xevious.

Sony has added three classics to PlayStation Plus: Ridge Racer Type 4 from the PS1, Ape Academy 2, and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, both from the portable PSP.

In addition, the below list of current games are available to PlayStation Extra/Plus subscribers:

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
Tchia
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
Ghostwire Tokyo
Life is Strange: True Colours
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Life is Strange 2
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Street Fighter V Champion Edition
Untitled Goose Game
Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
Rage 2
NEO: The World Ends With You
Haven


