Nintendo and Sony have both added a slew of classic titles to their online cloud gaming services.

Nintendo Switch Online has added Game Boy classics Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and Burger Time Deluxe, NES pool game Side Project, and Super Nintendo vertical scrolling shooter Xevious.

Sony has added three classics to PlayStation Plus: Ridge Racer Type 4 from the PS1, Ape Academy 2, and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, both from the portable PSP.

In addition, the below list of current games are available to PlayStation Extra/Plus subscribers:

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colours

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

NEO: The World Ends With You

Haven