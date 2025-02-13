Home > Latest News > Ninja Launches Creami Swirl Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Launches Creami Swirl Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker

By | 13 Feb 2025

SharkNinja has launched its Ninja Swirl by Creami, which does something that its existing Creami model available in JB Hi-Fi can’t – make soft-serves.

The Ninja Swirl can make regular scooped ice cream and softer swirls. As is the case with the original Creami, it can also make frozen yogurt or custard, non-dairy ice creams, or even high-protein variants using protein powder, all available either as soft serves or scoops.

Ninja says that you must freeze your favourite bases overnight, and then churn it in the machine.

For a soft serve, you load your pint into the new nozzle and pull down on the handle to begin the swirl.

 

The Swirl has an all-new CreamiFit program that’s custom-made to work with protein-rich mixes for a smoother ice-cream consistency.

It includes two 16 oz. BPA-free pints and lids with the purchase.

Using the Swirl you get 13 one-touch programs and six soft serve elements.

“The viral success of the Ninja Creami sparked a wave of conversation on social media as consumers explored the endless possibilities to enjoying frozen treats at home,” said Kaitlyn Hebert, Senior Vice President Ninja Marketing.

 

“Our new Ninja Swirl by Creami incorporates the innovative hacks our fans uncovered with the original Creami and transformed them into a single, versatile product that operates with the touch of a button.

For now, the Ninja Swirl is available in the US and is priced at $349.99 (A$557.40). The company says that plans are underway to launch it worldwide later this year.

Currently available at JB Hi-Fi is the brand’s Creami NC300 Ice Cream maker which has seven one-touch programs, as well as the Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker which is priced at A$399. Also, a Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink Maker is available on pre-orders from JB Hi-Fi for $499.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
The Ninja Luxe Café
IFA 2024: Ninja To Expand Availability Of Its First Espresso Machine
The Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop (Image: Sourced from SharkNinja's website)
IFA 2024: Shark Unveils New PowerDetect Vacuum Range
SharkNinja On A Roll As They Take On The Likes Of Dyson, Breville & Delonghi
Ninja Frypan In Hot Water, With Class Action Rolled Out Over Heat Claims
SharkNinja Showcases A Smart Vacuum, Portable Blender and an 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Donald Trump, Ursula von der leyen
Would The U.S. Be Tempted To Buy Nokia or Ericsson?
Latest News
/
February 13, 2025
/
Netflix Could Begin Streaming Video Podcasts
Latest News
/
February 13, 2025
/
CBA Awash In Profits As Digital Services Go Pear Shaped
Latest News
/
February 13, 2025
/
Qualcomm Brings Gen AI to Mid-Range Handsets
Latest News
/
February 13, 2025
/
NBN Co's Chief Executive Officer Ellie Sweeney
NBN Tightens Spending As It Attempts To Cut Losses
Latest News
/
February 13, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Donald Trump, Ursula von der leyen
Would The U.S. Be Tempted To Buy Nokia or Ericsson?
Latest News
/
February 13, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Could Donald Trump make a US purchase of Nokia or Ericsson part of any tariff deal with Europe? It’s a...
Read More