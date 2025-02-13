SharkNinja has launched its Ninja Swirl by Creami, which does something that its existing Creami model available in JB Hi-Fi can’t – make soft-serves.

The Ninja Swirl can make regular scooped ice cream and softer swirls. As is the case with the original Creami, it can also make frozen yogurt or custard, non-dairy ice creams, or even high-protein variants using protein powder, all available either as soft serves or scoops.

Ninja says that you must freeze your favourite bases overnight, and then churn it in the machine.

For a soft serve, you load your pint into the new nozzle and pull down on the handle to begin the swirl.

The Swirl has an all-new CreamiFit program that’s custom-made to work with protein-rich mixes for a smoother ice-cream consistency.

It includes two 16 oz. BPA-free pints and lids with the purchase.

Using the Swirl you get 13 one-touch programs and six soft serve elements.

“The viral success of the Ninja Creami sparked a wave of conversation on social media as consumers explored the endless possibilities to enjoying frozen treats at home,” said Kaitlyn Hebert, Senior Vice President Ninja Marketing.

“Our new Ninja Swirl by Creami incorporates the innovative hacks our fans uncovered with the original Creami and transformed them into a single, versatile product that operates with the touch of a button.

For now, the Ninja Swirl is available in the US and is priced at $349.99 (A$557.40). The company says that plans are underway to launch it worldwide later this year.

Currently available at JB Hi-Fi is the brand’s Creami NC300 Ice Cream maker which has seven one-touch programs, as well as the Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker which is priced at A$399. Also, a Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink Maker is available on pre-orders from JB Hi-Fi for $499.