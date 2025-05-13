Home > Latest News > Nine Secures Rugby World Cup Rights in Landmark Deal to Cement Sport Dominance

Nine Secures Rugby World Cup Rights in Landmark Deal to Cement Sport Dominance

By | 13 May 2025

Nine Entertainment has signed a long-term broadcast deal with World Rugby, securing exclusive rights to the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup tournaments through 2029.

The agreement includes the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with matches to be shown across Nine’s free-to-air network and its streaming platform Stan Sport.

The deal means Nine will air the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the 2027 Men’s World Cup hosted in Australia.

It follows Nine’s recent five-year renewal with Rugby Australia, covering Super Rugby, Wallabies and Wallaroos tests, the Bledisloe Cup, and the upcoming Nations Cup.

Nine chair Catherine West said the deal exemplified the company’s ability to grow sports audiences by leveraging its broad media portfolio, which includes The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, 2GB, and Stan.

Chief executive Matt Stanton added that the rights give Nine a major global sports event each year until the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, strengthening its position in live sport and subscription streaming.

Stanton also flagged a potential price increase for Stan Sport, which currently charges $15 per month, as the platform adds more premium content.

He confirmed interest in acquiring more major sports rights, including Formula 1 and potentially the Premier League when rights next become available.

Nine’s shares were trading at $1.56 on Monday afternoon.



