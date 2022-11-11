Nine Entertainment has locked down the Australian Open for five years, paying about $425 million for the hotly-contested rights.

The deal starts in 2025 and sees Nine secure the rights until 2029. The deal is $125 million higher than the network’s current broadcast contract, which expires after the 2024 tournament.

The renewal includes the free-to-air, subscription, and digital rights to the Australian Open, lead up tournaments around Australia, and the Australian team matches in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

“We are pleased to announce the extension of the partnership between Nine and Tennis Australia. Tennis attracts both a broad and very passionate following, and is a perfect fit with Nine’s schedule, audiences and advertisers,” Nine CEO Mike Sneesby said.

“The Australian Open has delivered some of Australia’s most iconic sporting moments and largest television audiences and together, we are committed to bringing these great moments to all Australians live and free.”

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the deal continues a strong partnership.

“Nine has shown its serious intent to a year-round commitment to continue to grow tennis. We want to show our sport at its best to continually excite tennis fans, whilst also appealing to a new generation of fans and players in this country. This new deal will certainly help us do that,” he said.