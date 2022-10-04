Deputy chair of Nine, Nick Falloon, has announced he will be stepping down from his board role in November.

Falloon was chairman of the Fairfax Board prior to the merger with Nine, after which he took the role of deputy chairman of Nine. Falloon’s departure marks the end of Fairfax board representation, although he will be staying on the Domain board.

“Nick has been a valuable contributor to the Nine board since December 2018, and to the Fairfax board before that,” said chairman of Nine, Peter Costello.

“I thank him for his commitment. I am pleased that he intends to remain on the Domain board for the further term, to provide continuity for that business, which is an important part of the Nine group.”

Nine will look to appoint an additional director to the board over the next year.