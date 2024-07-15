He refuses to talk about sexual harassment claims at his network, or the fact that he flew off to Greece as management were announcing the axing of 200 staff, now Mike Sneesby the CEO of Nine Entertainment (Seen above) is using his own publications to spruik claims, the network will “not” lose money on the Paris Olympics which kick off this month.

For Free to air TV stations Olympics coverage is fast becoming a lame duck with the Australian claiming that Nine Entertainment could lose much as $60M on the Paris Olympics a claim that Sneesby who is also a torch bearer at the Paris Olympics as staff back in Australia hunt down new jobs.

The Australian described him as “the most tone-deaf CEO in the country” after it was revealed that he plans to join the final days of the relay in France.

Sneesby didn’t address his direct involvement in the Games — other than to assure that “there’s certainly no executives that are travelling to the games for the purpose of spectating”.

Using the Australian Financial Review, which is owned by Niner Media, Sneesby has refuted claims made in today’s Australian that the network is facing a potential $60m loss from its Paris Olympics broadcast.

Several sources have told The Australian that Nine’s total Games costs of at least $120m – including about $100m on its broadcast deal with the International Olympic Committee plus $20m or more in soaring production costs – mean a tough financial outcome is looming.

The network is likely to write revenue of $60m – the most optimistic projection is $80m – which would leave it with a loss of $40m-$60m.

Nine paid $305 million for an Olympic broadcast package which includes Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028, and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games – plus two Winter Games that fall in the timeframe.

Sneesby, claims: “We’ve now written $135 million of revenue across the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

As for the Australians claims they have referred to the fact that The Tokyo Games reportedly led to a $60m net loss for the Seven Network, even though TV ratings were stronger than forecast, possibly because parts of Australia were still in lockdown.

The there was he issue of the time zone being advantageous for Australian audiences.