HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nine Boss Defends Olympic Losses Claims Refuses To Talk About Sackings & Sexual Harrasment Claims

Nine Boss Defends Olympic Losses Claims Refuses To Talk About Sackings & Sexual Harrasment Claims

By | 15 Jul 2024

He refuses to talk about sexual harassment claims at his network, or the fact that he flew off to Greece as management were announcing the axing of 200 staff, now Mike Sneesby the CEO of Nine Entertainment (Seen above) is using his own publications to spruik claims, the network will “not” lose money on the Paris Olympics which kick off this month.

For Free to air TV stations Olympics coverage is fast becoming a lame duck with the Australian claiming that Nine Entertainment could lose much as $60M on the Paris Olympics a claim that Sneesby who is also a torch bearer at the Paris Olympics as staff back in Australia hunt down new jobs.

The Australian described him as “the most tone-deaf CEO in the country” after it was revealed that he plans to join the final days of the relay in France.

Sneesby didn’t address his direct involvement in the Games — other than to assure that “there’s certainly no executives that are travelling to the games for the purpose of spectating”.

Using the Australian Financial Review, which is owned by Niner Media, Sneesby has refuted claims made in today’s Australian that the network is facing a potential $60m loss from its Paris Olympics broadcast.

Several sources have told The Australian that Nine’s total Games costs of at least $120m – including about $100m on its broadcast deal with the International Olympic Committee plus $20m or more in soaring production costs – mean a tough financial outcome is looming.

The network is likely to write revenue of $60m – the most optimistic projection is $80m – which would leave it with a loss of $40m-$60m.

Nine paid $305 million for an Olympic broadcast package which includes Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028, and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games – plus two Winter Games that fall in the timeframe.

Sneesby, claims: “We’ve now written $135 million of revenue across the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

As for the Australians claims they have referred to the fact that The Tokyo Games reportedly led to a $60m net loss for the Seven Network, even though TV ratings were stronger than forecast, possibly because parts of Australia were still in lockdown.

The there was he issue of the time zone being advantageous for Australian audiences.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Nine Olympics Coverage Set To Lose Youth Audience
BREAKING NEWS:Nine To Axe Over 200 Media Jobs Age, SMH & TV Network Impacted
Wesfarmers Catch Now A Basket Case, Speculation It Will Be Sold
Free To Air TV Network Greed & Hatred Of Foxtel Could Hurt Politicians In The Long Run
Bullying & Heavy Drinking All Part Of Nine Networks Past DNA
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Soundbar Tipped To Cost 33% More Than Current Model, New Class Action Claims
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
Nothing CMF Phone 1
There’s Much Ado About Nothing’s CMF Phone 1
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
Arlo’s Paid Subscriber Base Crosses 4 Million
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6
Samsung Touts ‘Design’ In Fold6, Flip6 Handsets
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
New App Uses AI To Whitewash Classic Books For Readers
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Soundbar Tipped To Cost 33% More Than Current Model, New Class Action Claims
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos is punting on consumers paying up to 33% more for a new and yet to be launched soundbar, despite...
Read More