In a blow to the consumer electronics, gaming and the consumer tech industry overall, the Nine Media Group, has moved to axe Pedestrian publications including Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker, Kotaku along with several other publications.

Also axed is Refinery29, and Vice Australia, with all staff given a pink slip with many now looking for new jobs.

ChannelNews understands that the group was struggling in negotiations with Gizmodo owners in the USA over content, with US official’s claiming at one stage that it was global licensees such as Pedestrian Group that were a problem for the business globally, despite local Australian generated content faring better than overseas generated content.

Gizmodo US was acquired by European publisher Keleops, marking the third time the website has changed hands in eight years.

Mastheads Refinery 29, Vice, Gizmodo, Lifehacker, and Kotaku — will no longer operate in this market despite several former and current staff now exploring licencing options.

“Where possible, we will look for opportunities for redeployment and will continue to work with everyone over the coming days to support this difficult transition,” said Pedestrian Group CEO Matt Rowley, in a note to staff seen by Mumbrella.

Some staff are angry that the Nine Network did not support their own titles instead they used presenters such as Trevor Long who is known for his global junkets to comment on tech issues.

“Why use Long when they could have used Gizmodo, Lifehacker of Kotaku editors to comment on local tech issues or do reviews for shows like Today”.

Gizmodo Australia managing editor Athina Mallis confirmed on LinkedIn that “Gizmodo Australia will no longer be in Australia” adding, “this is a massive blow to tech journalism in Australia.”

Gizmodo Journalist Zachariah found out that his role had been axed while on a Samsung junket to Paris, ironically Trevor Long was also on the trip covering for the Nine network the owners of Pedestrian Group who appear to have shunned their own tech journalists.

CEO Matt Rowley is also out at the Pedestrian Group and Nine following the decision to cull the operation.

Head of editorial at Refinery29 Australia, Zahra Campbell-Avenell, shared her team’s redundancy news on LinkedIn, writing:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that I, along with the rest of the Refinery29 Australia team and dozens of my colleagues at Pedestrian Group, have been made redundant.”

Campbell-Avenell wrote of Refinery29: “Building a brand, especially amidst the challenges of the 2021 lockdowns, was no easy feat. Over the past three years, I’ve had the privilege of leading the creation and growth of Refinery29 in Australia — a brand that’s like no other; amplifying underrepresented voices and telling stories that truly matter.

“We’ve achieved significant milestones, from growing our Instagram following from 0 to 25,000 and building a vibrant TikTok community with 13,000 followers, to consistently surpassing 1 million pageviews each month on our website.”