Just when SLR camera’s Nikon has moved to jack up prices.

The Japanese Company has moved to increase prices in several markets due to the introduction of US tariffs, it’s not known whether Australia will be affected.

The move follows price rises by both Canon and Leica.

At this stage Nikon hasn’t said which products will be affected, but several outlets have received word from dealers that the changes will mostly affect lenses and accessories manufactured in China.

“Due to the recent tariffs, a necessary price adjustment for products will take effect on June 23, 2025,” the company wrote last week.

“We will be carefully monitoring any tariff developments and may adjust pricing as necessary to reflect the evolving market conditions. We wish to thank our customers for their understanding and know that we are taking every possible step to minimize the impact on our community.”

Nikon claims that the introduction of Tariffs could cut its operating profit by around A$105 million.

Canon, the worldwide leader in camera sales, said in its earnings report last month that it would raise prices soon.

Fujifilm recently paused US preorders for several models including the X-M5 and X100 VI.