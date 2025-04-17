Home > Latest News > Next-Gen Snapdragon Leak Hints at 22% Performance Jump for Laptops

Next-Gen Snapdragon Leak Hints at 22% Performance Jump for Laptops

By | 17 Apr 2025

A new leak suggests that Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon laptop chip, potentially named the Snapdragon X Elite 2 or X2 Elite, could deliver significant performance improvements over its predecessor.

According to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, the upcoming chip will feature boost clock speeds starting at 4.4 GHz and deliver performance gains estimated between 18 and 22 percent.

While Qualcomm has not confirmed any details about the new processor, the leak points to an 18-core design and a possible release around October 2025.

The high boost clock speed suggests that Qualcomm may have also raised the base clock, requiring improved thermal solutions to manage increased heat in the compact form factor of laptops.

This could involve advanced cooling techniques or the use of smaller, more efficient components.

It remains unclear whether the new chip will be built on a smaller fabrication process than the current 4nm used in Snapdragon X Elite chips.

While 3nm is a possibility, the 2nm process is not expected until 2026.

The rumoured performance gains are likely based on a combination of architectural and efficiency improvements beyond just clock speed increases.

However, Qualcomm’s success in the laptop space will also depend on better software support, particularly for Windows-on-Arm systems, which have faced criticism for app compatibility and performance issues despite strong hardware.

As Qualcomm continues its push into the laptop market, all eyes will be on how the company addresses both performance and ecosystem challenges in its upcoming generation of chips.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Motorola Razr 60 Series Renders Leak, Revealing Full Designs and Colour Options
Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon Launch Event
Google Drive Now Available For All Snapdragon Windows PCs
Apple’s First 5G Modem: A Threat to Qualcomm?
Qualcomm Debuts New Snapdragon G Series Chips For Handheld Gaming Devices
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Suunto Launches Lightweight Run Watch with Advanced Training Features
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Big European Appliance Brands Miele, Smeg Delonghi & Sennheiser Who Manufacture In China Dragged Into Tariff Fight
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Shein and Temu Hike Prices as Trump Tariffs Hit
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Apple Fixes Wireless CarPlay Bug with iOS 18.4.1 Update
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Polaroid Unveils New Flip Camera with Sonar Autofocus for Sharper Instant Shots
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Suunto Launches Lightweight Run Watch with Advanced Training Features
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Suunto has unveiled its latest performance-focused wearable, the Suunto Run Watch, a lightweight and compact device designed specifically for runners...
Read More