A new leak suggests that Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon laptop chip, potentially named the Snapdragon X Elite 2 or X2 Elite, could deliver significant performance improvements over its predecessor.

According to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, the upcoming chip will feature boost clock speeds starting at 4.4 GHz and deliver performance gains estimated between 18 and 22 percent.

While Qualcomm has not confirmed any details about the new processor, the leak points to an 18-core design and a possible release around October 2025.

The high boost clock speed suggests that Qualcomm may have also raised the base clock, requiring improved thermal solutions to manage increased heat in the compact form factor of laptops.

This could involve advanced cooling techniques or the use of smaller, more efficient components.

It remains unclear whether the new chip will be built on a smaller fabrication process than the current 4nm used in Snapdragon X Elite chips.

While 3nm is a possibility, the 2nm process is not expected until 2026.

The rumoured performance gains are likely based on a combination of architectural and efficiency improvements beyond just clock speed increases.

However, Qualcomm’s success in the laptop space will also depend on better software support, particularly for Windows-on-Arm systems, which have faced criticism for app compatibility and performance issues despite strong hardware.

As Qualcomm continues its push into the laptop market, all eyes will be on how the company addresses both performance and ecosystem challenges in its upcoming generation of chips.