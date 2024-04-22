LinkPlay, the company which created the Wiim wireless network media streamers along with integrated amplifiers, has teased an upcoming product, the Wiim Ultra.

A music streamer is a piece of hardware, connected via the internet, that streams music digitally.

This device will be a high-resolution streaming device, set to be officially revealed on May 9, 2024, at the High End Munich 2024 Show.

The teaser indicates it comes with a range of analogue and digital inputs and outputs, as well as a 3.5-inch, glass-covered, colour touchscreen on the front panel.

Pricing, availability, or a detailed list of specifications have yet to be revealed by LinkPlay.

Wiim Ultra is reportedly wrapped in an aluminium shell, with high resolution streaming capabilities, smart home integration, and advanced room correction.

It will have a dedicated phono input with ground connector, a HDMI ARC input, an internal MM phono preamplifier, front-mounted volume / play / pause control, and a front-mounted headphone jack (3.5mm).

It will also reportedly have optical in / out, analogue line in/out, coaxial out, subwoofer out, USB-A for playback, ethernet, and a 12V trigger for a connected amplifier.

This device will support all features found on the Wiim Pro and Pro Plus, including Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast, Tidal Connect, and Spotify Connect.

Additionally, it will boast of an improved DAC (digital to analogue converter), as well as Roon Ready certification.

It will seamlessly connect with a wide range of devices, including TVs, headphones, AVRs, turntables, subwoofers, Bluetooth headsets, and smart speakers.

That’s not all though. Digital Trends revealed that the company would be making another announcement on May 9 as well, stating the Wiim Ultra, “along with another new WiiM product,” will make their debut at the Munich show.

Recently, the company has released a new all-in-one streaming amplifier, the Wiim Amp, which supports resolutions up to 24bit, as well as major audio formats. More information can be found on the ChannelNews website.