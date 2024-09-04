Home > Latest News > IFA 2024: Tineco’s New Vacuums, And More For The Kitchen

IFA 2024: Tineco’s New Vacuums, And More For The Kitchen

By | 4 Sep 2024

Tineco will use IFA Berlin 2024 from September 6-10 to launch new cleaning products, for which it is best known, but also an expansion of its foray into kitchen appliances. 

Launching on September 17 is the cordless Pure One Station 5, with 175W of suction, a 70-minute runtime and a 2.5L Eco Visual Dustbin.

Tineco says the 3-in-1 cleaning station and hands-free self-cleaning system reduces maintenance, and that PureCyclone Technology and five-stage filtration ensures “maximum air purification, while the iLoop Smart Sensor automatically adjusts suction based on real-time dust detection”.

Released the same day is the Pure One A50S, with 185W of suction and a 3DSense Brush, “which adapts to various floor types and ensures thorough cleaning even along edges and under furniture”.

 

Tineco’s Floor One S7 Steam.

“The model’s smart LED screen provides real-time updates on cleaning performance, while the 180-degree Foldable Design enhances maneuverability.”

The Carpet One Cruiser launches today and includes three-level SmoothPower Tech “for effortless movement in all directions” and 130W of suction. Tineco says the high temperature PowerDry feature accelerates drying, preventing mould and mildew.

Initially, the Carpet One Cruiser will be exclusive to the US market, but Tineco may consider launching it in other countries based on consumer demand. 

Following its push into the kitchen with the Toasty One smart toaster, the Chinese company will launch more products, including the Oveni One oven and the Chiere One smart cooker. None of these are slated yet for release.



