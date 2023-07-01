Tineco have announced the launch of the new FLOOR ONE S7 PRO vacuum, that can clean and mop simultaneously, whether its spilt cereal or dropped coffee, this vacuum delivers effortless cleaning and maintenance.

It comes equipped with an intelligent self-cleaning system built for effortless maintenance and ensures maximum performance, with a balanced-pressure water flow system utilising fresh water for deep cleaning of tough, sticky messes.

The SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion system can detect movement to supply an easy push/pull method, while the proprietary Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor technology detects the mess and automatically adjusts suction power and water volume.

It also comes rquipped with a dual-sided enhanced edge which can reach every nook and cranny and leave absolutely no dirt behind. The 3.6 inch LCD Screen also provides easy interface and a snapshot of the performance and battery life.

The FLOOR ONE S7 PRO has recently been awarded the Red Dot Design Award, showcasing the innovation for hard floor wet and dry vacuuming.

Romeo Luo, General Manager for Tineco Overseas Business Unit said, “Australians are prioritising cleanliness in their living space, and the demand for advanced but easy to use cleaning solutions continues to increase. At Tineco, we are always listening to our customer needs and developing innovative technologies to make their cleaning experience effortless and more convenient. The new generation Floor One S7 Pro Wet and Dry vacuum has been designed to seamlessly combine intelligent technologies including balanced-pressure water flow system, a self-cleaning function, patented SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion and propriety iLoop Smart Sensors for a best-in-class and convenient cleaning experience.”

There is a 4 step balanced pressure water flow system that can ensure continuous and controlled flow of fresh water to remove dirt, grime, and tough stains. It begins with a precise spray of cleaning water on the brush roll, then the brush roll will rotate at a high speed of 450 revolutions a minute, the a floating scraper will squeeze the roller to eliminate the dirty water. From there, it will vacuum the dirty water from the roller and floor, leaving a squeaky clean surface.

The FLOOR ONE S7 PRO utilises a hands-free maintenance, thanks to the self-cleaning cycle, which can deep clean the brush roller and tube, along with deploying centrifugal drying to remover water from the roller and prevent mould and bacteria.

The SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion system can also detect the movement of the rear wheels and propels the machine forwards and backwards, depending on direction of travel. The motorised wheels can then provide assisting power allowing for smoother pushing/pulling.

It can run up to 40 minutes at a time, and clean large areas without the need to recharge. With high-capacity water tanks, and a strong battery power, along with Tineco’s advance iLoop Smart Sensor technology, it can detect messes, and adjust suction power, roller speed, and water while improving the battery runtime.

It showcases the ability to thoroughly clean against walls and corner to within 1cm on both sides. The dual-sided edge cleaning can ensure no mess gets left behind in hard to reach areas.

The 3.6 inch LCD screen gives users complete control and visibility over the whole process. They can select different cleaning modes, receive guidance to viewing real-time status, and is equiped with a user-friendly interface.

This vacuum comes with four operation modes, auto, max, ultra, and suction. It can convert tap water into electrolysed water which can be used for deep cleaning. It also comes with a head-lit brush illuminating the cleaning path in tight spaces, and the ergonomic handle is easy to hold, manoeuvre, and can detach the magnetic brush roller. It also has a minimalist docking station for easy storage, self-cleaning and charging.

This vacuum is available TODAY for purchase from Godfreys for $1,299 AUD.