Harvey Norman has today started stocking Tineco’s wet and dry vacuums.

The range begins at $399 for the introductory iFloor 2, and tops out at $1,199 for the Floor One S7 Steam (above). The Floor One Extreme has an RRP of $749, and the new Floor One S6 FlashDry is set at $899.

Harvey Norman stores will also stock Tineco’s range of floorcare products.

Tineco said the partnership with Harvey Norman “marks a significant step in expanding its retail presence”.



The Floor One S6 FlashDry features proprietary technology including MHCBS continuous clean water flow technology, iLoop smart sensor technology, and Tineco’s new FlashDry Self-Cleaning System.

The FlashDry Self-Cleaning System means the appliance is ready for another cleaning session within minutes, Tineco said.

A two-minute wash with 70C water “effectively dissolves stubborn stains and deep cleans the entire cleaning path, from the pipe to the brush roller”.

Then the five-minute FlashDry process begins, utilising 70C hot air to extract residual water “from every component”.

“The brush roller undergoes a dual-direction rotation and centrifugal air drying, resulting in a fluffier, drier brush that prevents mould and reduces odours,” Tineco said. This process “minimises heat loss thanks to a special base design developed by Tineco, which seals the exposed area of the brush roller, and rapidly dries the entire vacuum”.

The company said its MHCBS Technology continuously supplies fresh water to the brush roll, which “prevents dirty water from being redeposited on your floors”.

Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor technology adjusts water flow, suction power and battery usage “based on the type of mess, maximising cleaning efficiency while conserving energy”.