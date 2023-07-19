The Threads app will be getting a “follows” tab with the latest update, however it’s not what users have been asking for.

It lives on the activity page and will only allow users to view a list of users that recently following you. Previously, recent followers were found in the “all” tab on the activity page, and there are two other filters for “quotes” and “reposts” which allow users to filter recent activity through who reposted or quoted a thread.

The app will also roll out translations, and although it isn’t present yet, it is expected to appear at the bottom of a post, alongside the like, reply, repost, and share options.