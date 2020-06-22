HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Technics True Wireless Earphones Coming To Oz

New Technics True Wireless Earphones Coming To Oz

By | 22 Jun 2020
, , ,

Technics has announced that its new EAH-AZ70W True Wireless Earphones will be landing in Australia from mid-July via select audio specialist retailers at a recommended retail price of $449.

These premium earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers to deliver a broad soundstage with rich bass, with a graphene-coated diaphragm to reduce vibration for clearer, more detailed sound. They also feature Panasonic’s Acoustic Control Chamber, which carefully controls air flow to optimise the balance of each frequency.

As you would expect for the price, the EAH-AZ70W earphones offer noise cancelling through a dual-hybrid system that incorporates Feedforward Noise Cancelling and Feedback Noise Cancelling. This system uses microphones to combat noise from outside and inside the ear, along with analogue and digital processing.

The Ambient Sound mode, meanwhile, allows users to hear external sounds when listening to music, a useful feature if you want to listen to music whilst still being able to talk to people or be aware of sounds around you.

In order to ensure a stable Bluetooth connection at all times, Technics has added a Bluetooth antenna inside the earphone itself. It also has a left-right independent signalling system to maintain a stable connection with the correct sound balance between right and left channels.

The battery lasts for up to 6.5 hours of playback time (with noise cancellation turned on), while the charging case allows the earphones to be fully charged twice, for a total playback time of 19.5 hours.

Voice assistant smartphone functions – such as Siri and Google Assistant – can be activated by operating the earphones’ touch sensor. Amazon Alexa can also be activated via the Alexa mobile app (Technics plans to add functionality via the touch sensor later this year).

“There is a strong market demand for true wireless audio,” said Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager of Audio and Video at Panasonic Australia. “These Technics earphones offer stunning capabilities including our dual hybrid noise-cancelling technology, rich audio, and long battery life as well as a premium look.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Global TWS Earphone Shipments Surged 86% In Q1
Harman Kardon Release NEO Waterproof Speaker In Oz
Premium Google Home Successor In The Works?
JBL Launches Tune 220TWS Stem Earphones
Timing Right For AirPods Studio Unveiling At WWDC
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Shifts Monitor Manufacturing Lines Out Of China
Latest News Monitors Samsung
/
June 22, 2020
/
Industry Calls On Canberra To Revive Cyber Security Post
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/
Australian Distributor Dicker Data Thrives During COVID-19
Coronavirus Distribution Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/
Global TWS Earphone Shipments Surged 86% In Q1
Latest News Smart Speakers Sound
/
June 22, 2020
/
Catch Big Brand Play Paying Dividends, A Real Threat To Kogan
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Shifts Monitor Manufacturing Lines Out Of China
Latest News Monitors Samsung
/
June 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung Electronics Vietnam has announced that Samsung will be moving most of its manufacturing plants that produce monitors out of...
Read More