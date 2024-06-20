A new study by Jura Australia shows that a growing number of consumers are moving to fully automatic and semi-automatic coffee machines, eschewing pod-based systems.

The findings of that study released this month pointed out that pod owners decreased by 4 per cent within a six-month period, while fully-automatic and semi-automatic owners increased by 2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

The cost-of-living crisis in Australia – some cafes are now regularly charging over A$5 for a cup of coffee – was one of the primary factors that it found was driving the shift.

Jura pointed out that brewing coffee from beans is substantially more economical than using pods. On average, it said, a pod coffee costs A$1.10, while a bean-produced coffee costs just A$0.64.

“Using fresh coffee beans over pods offers superior flavour, lower environmental impact, and customisation options. Most importantly, it ensures significant cost savings, providing a higher quality coffee experience at a lower long-term cost,” said Jura Australia’s George Liakatos.

This month, Jura Australia also introduced its latest evolution of the E8, which it claims is its most successful coffee machine model.

This new-generation Jura E8’s key features include the ability to brew 17 coffee specialities, a

3.5-inch display with six operating buttons, a P.A.G.2 Grinder with precision adjustments available via a selector switch, a one-touch milk system cleaning, and an eighth-generation 3D brewing unit.

Available in Piano White and Piano Black, the new-gen E8 is available in Australia at a price point of A$2,65.

We recently went hands-on with the more expensive Jura Z10 machine in our Sydney headquarters. To read the full review, click here.