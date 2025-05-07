Sonos who are currently discounting out products in an effort to shift stock and raise revenues have moved to dump their eight-year relationship with IKEA.

Sonos has been generating a large volume of sales via Ikea who basically rebranded Sono’s speakers as “Symfonisk,” the cheap versions of Sonos speakers included lamp speakers, bookshelf speakers, and even picture frame speakers.

Now under new management Sonos has pulled the plug on the Swedish furniture group who are undergoing their own transformation with the opening of a store in London’s Oxford Street.

Currently Ikea is phasing out the Symfonisk lineup at all Ikea locations worldwide.

Sonos claims that existing products will continue to receive software updates.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Ikea and are proud of what we’ve achieved,” Sonos spokesperson Erin Pategas told the Verge.

“Although our work together has largely wound down and we won’t be releasing new products as partners, we’ll continue to support every existing Symfonisk product so customers can keep enjoying great sound in their homes for many years to come.”

The relationship allowed consumers who wanted a cheap bottom end Sonos speaker-branded Symfonisk that also delivered full integration with Sonos’ whole-home audio ecosystem were able to buy a speaker from IKEA minus the Sonos branding and often at lower prices than the company’s own speaker hardware.

Later this week Sonos will announce their latest financials under new management.

Those results should offer fresh insight as to how adversely US tariffs and a change in management have impacted the Company who manufacture in China.

For the past few months Sonos has been dropping the price of products including their entry-level Era 100 speaker and Ray soundbar in an attempt to boost revenues.

Sonos management claim that they are “closely monitoring developments related to the proposed tariffs and actively assessing potential implications for our business, customers, and supply chain.”

Sonos also claim that they remain focused on improving its mobile software after releasing an overhauled app last May that trashed the brand’s reputation when customers faced a horror run of bugs and failing system performance.

Interim CEO Tom Conrad has said that polishing the core user experience remains the company’s top priority.

Earlier this year, Sonos canceled its long-in-the-works video player, the clearest indication yet that it’s serious about getting back to basics and concentrating on audio gear.