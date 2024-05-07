HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Sonos ‘Ace’ Headphones Leaked A Day Out From Latest Financials

New Sonos ‘Ace’ Headphones Leaked A Day Out From Latest Financials

By | 7 May 2024

After much ballyhoo by Sonos in an effort to hype the market after delivering questionable financial results their leaked new wireless headphones look pretty ordinary and includes what appears to be designs similar to Sony and Apple headphones.

The leak by German parts Company Schuurman, has revealed that the new headphones are called Ace, and are tipped to sell for around $699 Australian before GST.

The leaked images that briefly appeared on the German site reveal a set of black headphones with Sonos branding on one of the earcups.

The image also revealed a travel case, a pair of cables, and a small container which are tipped to be for cables.

The pricing suggests that Sonos or are trying to restore falling sales will have to compete with established headphones from Sony, Bose, Apple, Yamaha, Bowers and Wilkins and Sennheiser.A second image, which reveals the headphones only, reveals a side view of one of the earcups, where buttons — one of which looks like a sliding switch with three positions — can be seen.

US media claims that Sonos appears to have has taken inspiration from both Apple and Sony.

The oversized headband is pure Apple AirPods Max, while the single pivot connection from the headband to the earcups is a design we’ve seen on both the AirPods Max and Sony’s most recent flagship, the WH-1000XM5.

It also appears that hat the new Ace headphones cans only fold flat for storage and transport.

The presence of two USB-C cables (one with a second USB-C connection and the other with a 3.5mm jack) suggests that users will only be able to listen to analogue audio via the USB-C port.

What’s not known is whether the double-USB-C cable will be reserved just for charging, or whether it will support digital audio over USB-C like the Beats Solo and Studio Pro.

Tomorrow Sonos is set to release their last quarter financials, with the headphone announcement timed for the same time, some say to soften the impact of falling profits.

The headphone announcement could also be pulled following the German leak.

They also plan to launch a revamped version of its software along with a new web app.

The information and images were pulled down shortly after appearing.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Denon’s New Wireless Speaker Tipped To Rival Sonos
Arrogant Apple Goes ‘Ape Shit’ Over Watch Ban, With 900+ With Appeal Document That Spews Out Wild Claims Against Masimo & Sonos
Sonos Delays $749 Headphone Launch, Blames Tech Issues, Channel Skeptical
EXCLUSIVE:Sonos Tipped To Charge $80 A Year Subscription For Access To SonosNet
Sonos Release 8″ In Ceiling Speaker As Shares Slide Further
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JVC projectors
JVC Unveils Four New High-End Projectors
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Retailers Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As RBA Holds Rates
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
New Honda Accord To Become Safer With Telstra SIM Cards
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
Android Users Beware Of New ‘Dirty Stream’ Malware
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy AI Rolls Out To Galaxy S22 & Other Older Phones
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JVC projectors
JVC Unveils Four New High-End Projectors
Latest News
/
May 7, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
After a more than two-year break, JVC has gone ahead and debuted new projectors. The four newly unveiled models are...
Read More