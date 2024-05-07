After much ballyhoo by Sonos in an effort to hype the market after delivering questionable financial results their leaked new wireless headphones look pretty ordinary and includes what appears to be designs similar to Sony and Apple headphones.

The leak by German parts Company Schuurman, has revealed that the new headphones are called Ace, and are tipped to sell for around $699 Australian before GST.

The leaked images that briefly appeared on the German site reveal a set of black headphones with Sonos branding on one of the earcups.

The image also revealed a travel case, a pair of cables, and a small container which are tipped to be for cables.

The pricing suggests that Sonos or are trying to restore falling sales will have to compete with established headphones from Sony, Bose, Apple, Yamaha, Bowers and Wilkins and Sennheiser.A second image, which reveals the headphones only, reveals a side view of one of the earcups, where buttons — one of which looks like a sliding switch with three positions — can be seen.

US media claims that Sonos appears to have has taken inspiration from both Apple and Sony.

The oversized headband is pure Apple AirPods Max, while the single pivot connection from the headband to the earcups is a design we’ve seen on both the AirPods Max and Sony’s most recent flagship, the WH-1000XM5.

It also appears that hat the new Ace headphones cans only fold flat for storage and transport.

The presence of two USB-C cables (one with a second USB-C connection and the other with a 3.5mm jack) suggests that users will only be able to listen to analogue audio via the USB-C port.

What’s not known is whether the double-USB-C cable will be reserved just for charging, or whether it will support digital audio over USB-C like the Beats Solo and Studio Pro.

Tomorrow Sonos is set to release their last quarter financials, with the headphone announcement timed for the same time, some say to soften the impact of falling profits.

The headphone announcement could also be pulled following the German leak.

They also plan to launch a revamped version of its software along with a new web app.

The information and images were pulled down shortly after appearing.