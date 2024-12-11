Solos, whose smart glasses are available in Australia at Specssavers, have a new camera-equipped smart glass that will rival Meta’s Ray-Bans.

The AirGo Vision is available now starting at A$477, and is nearly the same price as Ray-Ban Meta eyewear which is available for A$449.

The AirGo Vision though features integration with OpenAI’s GPT-4o AI model to identify and answer questions about the people, objects, and text seen by the camera built-into the smart glasses.

The AirGo Vision can therefore do things such as translate text into different languages, provide directions to nearby landmarks, and even give the wearer further information about what they’re looking at.

Apart from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Solos says that the glasses can also be integrated with other AI models such as Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.

The camera on the AiGo Vision can capture photos on demand. It features a swappable frame system which allows you to wear the glasses with or without the camera.

Meanwhile, the battery and touch sensors that control the device are built into the frame’s USB-C chargeable hinges, providing an audio-only option when paired with the standard, no-camera-included AirGo frames.

“One thing we promised to deliver on was allowing consumers to have control of their experience with AI and smart technology, particularly with privacy options in mind,” said Solos co-founder Kenneth Fan, reported The Verge.

“That’s why we developed frames that can easily be changed to decide when and where a camera may be appropriate without sacrificing any of the fun features.”

Solos says the Vision is available in seven colours and two frame styles: Krypton 1, which features a large square design with more prominent nose pads, and the slimmer and more discreet Krypton 2.

A business partnership between Meta and eyewear company EssilorLuxottica on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses has helped the latter’s market capitalisation climb to more than 100 billion euros (A$165 billion).

The latest generation of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, introduced by EssilorLuxottica and Meta last year, allow users to make phone calls, capture and share photos and videos, listen to music, and livestream content.