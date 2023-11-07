Nintendo has revealed all its Black Friday deals including the first, new Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The OLED Nintendo Switch – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle will cost $350.00 USD, with Australian pricing not yet revealed.

It comes with a code for the 2018 crossover game, along with three months of a Nintendo Switch Online Membership.

The design is based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the deal doesn’t include Ultimate’s Fighter Passes or the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

The pack has been said to be released on November 19th, but some have already been spotted in some stores.

Nintendo will also be offering is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle. It will cost $100.00 USD, with Australian pricing still to come.

It will include a download code for Super Mario Party as well as Red & Blue Joy-Con controllers. It must be noted, this bundle includes the 2018 version of Super Mario Party, NOT the 2021 version of Mario Party Superstars.

There will also be bundles available that have been previously, including Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite.

There will be various game discounts that will also go into effect on November 19th, and in terms of Nintendo-published games, individuals can expect Everybody 1-2-Switch! and Nintendo Switch Sports to be discounted by $10.00 USD.

Titles including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have discounts of $20.00 USD, and for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there will be $30.00 USD discounts.

Nintendo also doesn’t seem to be offering any deals surrounding this year’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.