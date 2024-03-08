HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Smart Home Assistants Unveiled By Layer & Deutsche Telekom

New Smart Home Assistants Unveiled By Layer & Deutsche Telekom

By | 8 Mar 2024

Layer, an industrial design company, and Deutsche Telekom have created a range of smart home assistants, which were first revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC), last month.

The range includes a holographic hub and a roving personal robot, called Emma. It appears as a hologram projected inside a glass ball, and acts like a smart home hub.

It can assist with daily tasks, control appliances and home conditions, and facilitate holographic video calls using integrated smart cameras, which scan a user’s face and create their digital, holographic avatar.

Member of the Board of Management for Technology & Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, Claudia Nemat said, “Concept T is researching how hologram telephony, among other things, could become a reality. The study takes our human-centred understanding of technology a step further, ‘I operate Concept T with a natural voice and gestures. All this will also be made possible by clever AI’.”

Additionally, the companies unveiled Concept Buddy, which is a small roaming robot described as a “friendly butler.”

It has a wheeled design, which is outfitted with smart home features. It can monitor room conditions (temperature and air quality) and make adjustments if required.

It also comes with a built-in projector, and can showcase messages on a wall, including rain clouds above plants that need watering.

Currently, these devices are prototypes and won’t be available for sale. They are just revealing what’s possible in future homes.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Tecno Unveils Tiny Watercooled Gaming PC
Telstra Drastically Cuts Back On Problem Legacy Platforms
Google Pixel 8 Wins Best Smartphone Award At MWC 2024
Samsung Confirms Galaxy Ring Battery Life and H2 Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy Ring To Be Revealed At MWC
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung S90D Range May Be Subject To Panel Lottery
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
LG Announces StanByME Portable Speaker
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Google’s New Tokyo Research Centre To Enhance Cybersecurity In Australia, Asia-Pacific
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Nintendo Settles Lawsuit With Yuzu Switch Emulator
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Apple’s New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung S90D Range May Be Subject To Panel Lottery
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung could offer two different panel types interchangeably in its S90D, without consumers knowing which panel will be featured in...
Read More