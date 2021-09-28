HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Skype To Give Google Meet and Zoom A Run For Their Money 

New Skype To Give Google Meet and Zoom A Run For Their Money 

By | 28 Sep 2021

Skype has just received a makeover. 

And it is not just any makeover, it is one that can give its rivals such as Google Meet and Zoom a run for its money. 

Among the raft new changes of the videoconferencing tool is to make it run faster, more reliable, and modern-looking. 

The tech giant said that a new light theme, as well as making the main view during a video call and easier for participants to be seen together while on the tool was now available. 

The company also said that it would ensure that Skype would be on all of its web browsers such as Edge, Chrome, Safari and Opera. 

Besides having a swanky new outlook, the improved Skype also comes with a universal translator. 

“If you’ve ever seen the television show Star Trek, you might have seen Captain Kirk talking with a being from another planet using a marvellous device called the Universal Translator.

“You might have thought, “Wow, I wish I could have something like that in real life!”  

“Well now your wish has come true! 

“With Universal Translator, you can communicate with anyone in any language, on a landline or a video call.

“Low-cost calls with a real-time translator on top, we love bringing that science fiction from Star Trek to reality!” 

  

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
White House Demands Supply Chain Secrets From Tech Giants
Surface Duo Set For Android 11 update… One Day
Microsoft Officially Retires The Surface Book Range
US probing US$15 billion Zoom deal for “foreign participation”
Zoom Deal Under Fire For National Security Risks
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retails Sales Down, Expected To Rise In November
Latest News
/
September 28, 2021
/
Google Responds To Damning ACCC Report
Latest News
/
September 28, 2021
/
Fitbit Charge 5 Now Available In Australia
Latest News
/
September 28, 2021
/
Staying Connected With Loved Ones While Enjoying A Ski
Latest News
/
September 28, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: LG Talk Up TV’s New Audio Range, No Retailers Named
Latest News
/
September 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retails Sales Down, Expected To Rise In November
Latest News
/
September 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Sales consumption for the retail sector has plummeted for the third consecutive monthly fall in August – down by $1.9...
Read More