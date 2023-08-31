HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Security System From Philips Hue Expected To Launch At IFA 2023

By | 31 Aug 2023

Philips Hue have been tipped to announce its new security system, Hue Secure, at IFA 2023, following various leaks spurting around recently.

The company are expected to unveil four distinct camera models:

  • Hue Secure Cam Wired
  • Hue Secure Cam Wired Desktop
  • Hue Secure Cam Battery
  • Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Specific details, including pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.

The company are also expected to release a single contact sensor, tipped to use a CR2 battery and the ZigBee standard.

Currently, there is also nothing known about how the company will update the app for the new system, but it’s likely there will be some kind of monthly fee for cloud recordings.

There are rumours surrounding advanced features including facial detection, but this won’t be clear until the unveiling takes place.



