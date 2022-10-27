Samsung is exploring the development of a new smart ring to replace a smart watch.

Naver forum in South Korea reported that Samsung has already filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a ‘Galaxy Ring’ wearable.

The ring could offer a suite of features similar to the ones available on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, reported a Naver forum in South Korea.

It has also managed to fit an optical heart rate monitor and ECG functionality within the wearable.

While the Galaxy ring would be a compact, more convenient way to record activities, its size is a disadvantage. Moreover, without the correct size, one might have trouble keeping it on just like any other ring.

The Galaxy Watch 5 currently has a battery life of 50 hours with 410 mAh battery. It is waterproof till up to 50 meters and has around 90 exercises to track user activities such as running, cycling, hiking, etc.

Consumers are yet to see how the company fits Galaxy Watch 5 features in a ring. It would be interesting to see whether this wearable is smart enough to make payments and take messages.

There are a number of smart rings in the market already, with Oura Ring 3 ranked as one of the top choices.

Compatible with Android and iOS, the ring tracks heart rate, SpO2, respiration, and body temperature. With a battery life of 4-7 days, the device also tracks heart rate during exercise.

There is no information around prices yet, but it is estimated that prices of Samsung smart rings may go up as high as their smartwatch counterparts.