Using CES 2024, Samsung Display has claimed its latest QD-OLED TV panels are increased in brightness, and are colour accurate according to Pantone.

The company has said the latest generation of QD-OLED panels can reach 3,000nits peak brightness, and has claimed the colour accuracy is good enough to meet Pantone’s certification.

Pantone has been the leading authority on colour in print and electronic worlds, and Samsung Display has claimed its newest panel is the first to receive Pantone’s approval.

Professional colour grading monitors, which require the highest degree of colour accuracy, will be available soon with these QD-OLED panels.

It was reported that 2024 consumer TVs that incorporate these panels, are expected to not reach the full 3,000nit peak brightness, but will most likely deliver on colour brightness and accuracy.

It’s unclear when this will be able to seen, as availability and pricing has yet to be revealed for those monitors and TVs.