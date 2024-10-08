Home > Latest News > New Samsung Phone Promises Six Years Of Updates

New Samsung Phone Promises Six Years Of Updates

By | 8 Oct 2024
Samsung A16 5G

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A16 5G and the company promises to offer long-term software support for the device.

The smartphone comes with a guarantee of six generations of Android updates and security patches for six years – a level of software support that is typically reserved only for premium devices.

The phone will therefore receive updates until October 2030, something that is seldom offered among mid-range phones.

The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It ships with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner also serves as the power key for the device.

 

It features a 13MP selfie camera. The back of the phone has three camera rings and an LED light on the side.

The main camera has a 50MP sensor, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a basic 2MP macro camera.

The device is backed an octa-core processor with a top-clock speed of 2.4GHz, according to Gizmochina.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the SoC’s name yet. It could be the Exynos 1330 chip for European versions of the device, and Dimensity 6300 for certain other markets.

It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (up to 1.5TB via microSD).

However, those using expandable storage will have to do so at the expense of using a dual SIM card setup.

The device has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It also has a IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Although Samsung is yet to confirm a local pricing and availability date for this device in Australia, its predecessor – the A15 5G is currently retailing at JB Hi-Fi for A$349. We’ll bring you more details about the A16 as soon as we receive them.



