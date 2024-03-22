HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Latest News > New Samsung Patent Covers Smart Glasses Design

New Samsung Patent Covers Smart Glasses Design

22 Mar 2024

Samsung has filed a new patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation for its smart glasses and charging case.

Patently Apple uncovered the potential designs as well as some technical details about the products.

It featured five illustrations of the paten which provide a basic overview of the glasses, a full overview of the parts included in the device; a plan view schematically illustrating an internal configuration in a state in which a wearable electronic device is unfolded, and the charging case design.

As can be seen, magnetic connection points on the left rim allow the glasses to charge when placed on their cover, while the batteries are located within each temple tip.

Since cameras and sensors are not mentioned in the patent, it could be assumed that Samsung may file separate patents covering this.

Those interested in finding more details about this invention covered in European patent application WO/2024/048937, was published on March 7, 2024 can click here.



