New Samsung Galaxy Watch FE To Arrive in Australia On July 1

By | 14 Jun 2024
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom)

Samsung Electronics has released its new entry-level Galaxy Watch FE this week, and it will be available in Australia from July 1.

It has an aluminium case will be available in a single size of 40mm. It features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display.

The FE also has the last-gen Exynos W920 chip instead of the W930. Additionally, it comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, besides a 247mAh battery.

As for its connectivity options, you get LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. Also, like the flagship watches, the FE has OneUI Watch 5 and Wear OS 4.

Available in two colors – black and gold, it also has watch bands featuring blue and orange stitching.

Its sapphire crystal glass offers users an added layer of protection against scratches during day-to-day use.

As a fitness and well-being centric device, it is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor. Apart from offering fitness and heart monitoring functions that can offer personalised and actionable tips, it also has sleep features from monitoring sleep patterns to sleep coaching and helping create a sleep-friendly environment too.

Samsung says that users can track more than 100 different workouts on the watch. For runners, it says, advanced running analysis helps users not only analyse overall performance to maximise efficiency but can also provide insights and guidance to help prevent injury. For an optimal running experience, the watch’s Personalised Heart Rate Zone even helps users to set their own goals based on their physical capabilities.

Meanwhile the Body Composition function on the watch provides body and fitness data to track progress and users can receive motivational messages too.

The Galaxy Watch FE offers connected experiences between other compatible Galaxy devices. Users can use the new watch to locate their phone when disconnected from their Watch with Find My Phone. They can also remotely control their connected Samsung smartphone camera with Camera Controller to mode switch, change angle or zoom from their wrist.

Galaxy Watch FE also supports Samsung Wallet which allows users to pay for purchases as well as access identification cards such as driver’s license or student ID on their smartwatch.

As an entry-level smartwatch, the new Galaxy Watch FE will be priced at A$399.



