12 months after launching their last AI premium smartphone, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25, only this time the device is packed with brand new cutting edge AI capabilities that take mobile computing in a portable device to a new level, the new models are also thinner and lighter than prior models.

The new Samsung AI capabilities which I doubt are going to be used by a lot of owners, have added a level of complexity to a portable device that basically leaves Apple way behind in the race to deliver a cutting edge mobile where AI plays a central role in delivering capabilities we have never seen before in a smartphone. The top end Galaxy S25 Ultra now has rounded corners and flat edges that align it more with the rest of the S series, it’s also slightly smaller and lighter than previous models.

To achieve their AI improvements Samsung has used a powerful new engine from Qualcomm, with the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 processor, which is able to handle the AI processing with the new engine eliminating AI lag between asking a question and getting an answer.

Key to the new device is voice commands with users able to take advantage of improved processing power with the upgraded AI voice processing engine now able to deliver a multitude of new capabilities that allow the Galaxy S25 to interpret text, speech, images, and videos naturally.

The new engine has allowed Samsung to improve features such as when using Google’s Circle to Search feature or when using the significantly improved camera capability.

Qualcomm is calling it “the world’s fastest mobile system-on-a-chip” and it powers every Galaxy S25 version across the world, from the standard release to the Plus and the Ultra. This is only the second time the same chipset has been used to power Galaxy S-series handsets globally.

Using Circle to Search the AI software will easily recognize phone numbers, email, and URLs on your screen, letting owners of the new device call, email or visit a website with a single tap.

You can also perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next step.

The Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine has been used to deliver a new level of video and still camera capabilities with one of the big improvements being the way that you can locate a specific photo in your gallery or adjust the size of display fonts in Settings.

To coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Google has also announced a host of changes for its Gemini engine.

Gemini Live, the conversational side of Gemini is getting a major overhaul. So far, it has only been able to engage in audio conversations with users.

Now, users can also add images, YouTube videos, and local files to their conversations with Gemini Live.

So far, this capability has been limited to text interactions with Gemini, or within the experimental NotebookLM tool.

This feature will appear on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25, and Google Pixel 9 series phones starting today.

In the launch press release Samsung claim that the Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features with the begging question being “Is Samsung set to introduce subscriptions to get access to their full range of AI features”.

The new Galaxy S25 will come in different sizes, among them will be the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S25; the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S25+, and the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Apart from the new AI upgrade Samsung has also improved battery life, the camera while also reducing the weight of the device.

The base S25 has a 50MP Pro main camera while the S25+ packs more power with the introduction of a 4900Mah battery.

The S25, comes with 4000mAh battery designed to last for more than a day.

The top of the range is the all-powerful Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra that comes with a built-in S-Pen that delivers advanced productivity and nifty new features such as being able to use the pen as a camera remote.

Then there is the all-powerful 200MP main camera, that allows owners to capture their biggest moments with next level quality.

The Ultra also has a new 50MP Ultrawide lens that delivers increased light aperture.

The advanced pro-visual engine also delivers upgraded Nightography for pro-level quality images.

As for the new 6.9-inch QHD+ display, Samsung claims it’s their biggest, brightest and clearest yet having already set the standard for display screens in a premium mobile device.

The new S25 has a Dynamic AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, while the S25 Ultra and S25 Plus has 3160 x 1440 (quad HD) resolutions, whereas the standard S25 will sport a 1920 x 1080 (full HD) screen.

There is also HDR10+ support on these devices with users able to access a new ProScaler feature with the S25, able to upscale video and reportedly increases detail levels of lower quality content (think 480p or 720p videos) by 43 per cent – consider us intrigued.

As for power the Ultra has 5000mAh battery that will keep even the heaviest users going with it all day.