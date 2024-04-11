HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Samsung Galaxy AI Update Brings Support For More Languages

New Samsung Galaxy AI Update Brings Support For More Languages

By | 11 Apr 2024

Samsung has announced an expansion of its Galaxy AI, revealing three new languages will arrive in an upcoming update, as well as three new dialects.

The new languages are Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, and the new dialects are Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French.

These will be added to the 13 languages that are already available.

Later this year, Samsung also plans to add four more languages, including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish, as well as the traditional Chinese and European Portuguese.

President & Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, TM Roh said, “Committed to democratising mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI’s language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung. We will continue to innovate our technology and pioneer premium mobile AI experiences so that even more users are equipped with the right tools to unleash their unlimited potential.”

Galaxy AI has a range of features for users, including Live Translate, which provides real-time voice and text translations of phone calls.

There’s also Interpreter, which instantly translates live conversations via a user-friendly split-screen view. People standing opposite each other can read a text translation of what the other is saying.

Then, there’s Chat Assist, which helps perfect conversational tones, generating context-aware suggestions.

Note Assist creates AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates, and cover pages, and Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text to transcribe, translate, and summarise voice recordings.

Finally, Browsing Assist helps the user keep up with the world’s news, but saves time by generating summaries of articles and web pages.

This update is set to start in April, and will roll out over the upcoming months. Each of the languages and dialects will be available for download as a language pack. These can be downloaded from the Settings app.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Panasonic Announces Major Firmware Update For LUMIX Camera Models
Thousands Of Samsung Workers Set To Halt Work in South Korea
TCL Unveils Two New MiniLED LCD Monitors
Motorola To Make Major Smartphone Announcement on 17th Of April
Qualcomm Announces Breakthrough Wifi Technology for IOT Connectivity (Image: Sourced from Qualcomm Newsroom)
Qualcomm Announces Breakthrough Wifi Technology for IOT Connectivity
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store, Horror Story Revealed ‘Trading While Insolvent Claims’
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Lifestyle Store Padlocked Recievers Tipped To Have Been Called In
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
TikTok Added $1.1 billion To Australia’s GDP in 2023
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE:Queensland DPP Probing The Crest Company’s Dirk Olbertz Over Rape Of 12 Yr Old Claims
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
Amazon To Stop Paying Alexa App Developers
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store, Horror Story Revealed ‘Trading While Insolvent Claims’
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Danny Assabgy, the CEO of Hudson Homes and investment Company Equiti, has taken control of both the Lifestyle Store in...
Read More