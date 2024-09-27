The Android smartphone market has been brutally competitive this year, with new brand HMD struggling to get traction and Motorola surging into the number three spot, now Samsung has re-entered the affordable premium market with a new highly specked and artificial intelligence enabled device that delivers a host of capabilities not found in other devices including Apple iPhones.

The Galaxy S24 FE is going to cost around $1,099 with deals and offers taking it down to sub $800 in value if you get in quick.

The device that comes with rounded corners is powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine which allows users to achieve some remarkable capabilities that were not even around in premium devices when the last Samsung FE device was launched.

As one Samsung executive claimed the FE no longer stands for Fun Edition but more so Feature Enabled, with users able to use the AI capability to edit images, turn recordings into text and strip information out of a PDF and turn it into an easy-to-read synopsis.

The AI’s Photo Assist features, include an enhanced camera setup that could seriously bring out your creative side.

It’s also the perfect device for gaming on the go with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery,1 and a powerful Exynos 2400e series chipset that is significantly faster than the previous model.

The new ProVisual AI enhanced Engine, kicks in when you are shooting images or recording video by leveraging advanced AI algorithms to deliver significantly better detail and adjustable textures.

For those into Nightography the AI Image signal processing (ISP) delivers improved low light performance, enabling beautiful night shots such as when in a nightclub, or even at when shooting images at an outdoor event such as VIVID.

The wide camera’s 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor delivers optical-quality performance at 2x and 3x zoom while the Object-Aware Engine recognise scenes and optimise colours in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Then there is the fun part with Generative Editing allowing uses to seriously mix up what they want to do with images.

The new Galaxy S24 FE incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 series and for those who want a great on the go day to day business device that won’t break the bank the S24 FE is also packed with productivity features.

Apart from Google Circle to Search that was initially available on premium devices there is also an excellent Interpreter that instantly translates in-person conversations, lectures, or any other type of presentation, even when offline.

Live Translate breaks down communication barriers on phone calls and is now being extended to a selection of popular third-party apps.

Composer from Samsung keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps.

Note Assist streamlines note-taking by automating formatting and translation.

In Samsung Notes you can directly get transcription, translation, and summarization of voice recordings.

Text in PDF files can also be translated and overlaid through PDF overlay translation.

The Galaxy S24 FE offers 8GB of RAM with a choice between 128GB and 256GB of storage. By comparison, the S24 Plus has 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage. Rounding out the spec sheet is a 4,700 mAh battery with 25-watt charging — another step down from the 4,900 mAh battery and 45W charging on the S24 Plus.

This is all in a device that is set to sell for $1,099 with $128GB of memory a 256GB version will set you back $1,119.

It is powered by an Exynos 2400 series 4nm chipset which has enough power to run Galaxy AI features, provide impressive performance and allow you to experience AI like never before.

As for colours you have the choice of Mint, Blue, or Graphite.