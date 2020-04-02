HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Q Series Soundbars Designed To Be The Perfect Match For Samsung’s 2020 QLED TVs

New Q Series Soundbars Designed To Be The Perfect Match For Samsung’s 2020 QLED TVs

By | 2 Apr 2020
, ,

Today, Samsung Electronics Australia unveiled its whole line of home entertainment products for 2020. A key product in this line-up were the new Q Series soundbars – the Q800T, Q70T and Q60T –  which are designed to leverage the new tech feature in Samsung’s QLED 4K and 8K TVs.

The upper range QLED 4K TVs and both the Samsung QLED 8K models come with built-in Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), which leverages the AI capability of the TVs’ Quantum Processor chip to create an immersive 3D cinema sound experience. It does this by tracking the action on your screen from scene to scene, and emitting sound from either the top, side or bottom speakers of the TV.

The Q-Symphony technology facilitates the extension of the innovative OTS+ to the Q Series, allowing the soundbars to sychronise with the TV speakers, adding another layer of richness and audio detail.

The Q800T and Q70T soundbars are equipped with True Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X surround sound technology, which delivers cinematic sound by having both overhead and directional sound for an incredibly immersive experience.

For greater integration, the Q800T soundbar also comes with the choice of Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant or Amazon Alexa compatibility. It also has wireless connectivity, allowing Australians to connect their soundbar to their TV via Wi-Fi to reduce cable clutter.

In attempt to encourage consumers to give this new tech a try, Samsung is covering their Q Series soundbars with a 60-day money back guarantee until the 31st of July 2020.

There will be available across Australia’s major consumer electronics retails at the following recommended retail prices: Q60T ($799), Q70T ($899) and Q800T ($999).

 

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Samsung To Start Rolling Out New Range of 4K And Crystal UHD TVs
A Work Of Art: Samsung Rolls Out Pioneering 2020 Lifestyle TVs
Samsung Announces Local Launch Of Industry-Leading 2020 Range Of 8K TVs
CORONAVIRUS: Big Brands Lining Up To Ditch China, Consumers Set To Shun Chinese Brands
Samsung & LG Fly In Engineers To Keep Stock Flowing
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi Fi Not For Sale After Wesfarmers Speculation
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
April 2, 2020
/
ACCC Pauses Inquiries Into NBN, And Reveals Its Preliminary Recommendations
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
April 2, 2020
/
australian notes
Major Distributors Drop Staff Stock Financing For Some A Problem
Coronavirus Distribution Industry
/
April 2, 2020
/
Bluestream Appoints Jands As Its Commercial Distributor In Australia
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
April 2, 2020
/
COVID-19: ACCC Releases Guidelines For Small Businesses Managing Refunds And Cancellations
ACCC Coronavirus Latest News
/
April 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi Fi Not For Sale After Wesfarmers Speculation
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
April 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JB Hi Fi stock rose today after speculation emerged that the cashed-up Wesfarmers Group, who earlier this week sold down...
Read More