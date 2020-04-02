New Q Series Soundbars Designed To Be The Perfect Match For Samsung’s 2020 QLED TVs

Today, Samsung Electronics Australia unveiled its whole line of home entertainment products for 2020. A key product in this line-up were the new Q Series soundbars – the Q800T, Q70T and Q60T – which are designed to leverage the new tech feature in Samsung’s QLED 4K and 8K TVs.

The upper range QLED 4K TVs and both the Samsung QLED 8K models come with built-in Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), which leverages the AI capability of the TVs’ Quantum Processor chip to create an immersive 3D cinema sound experience. It does this by tracking the action on your screen from scene to scene, and emitting sound from either the top, side or bottom speakers of the TV.

The Q-Symphony technology facilitates the extension of the innovative OTS+ to the Q Series, allowing the soundbars to sychronise with the TV speakers, adding another layer of richness and audio detail.

The Q800T and Q70T soundbars are equipped with True Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X surround sound technology, which delivers cinematic sound by having both overhead and directional sound for an incredibly immersive experience.

For greater integration, the Q800T soundbar also comes with the choice of Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant or Amazon Alexa compatibility. It also has wireless connectivity, allowing Australians to connect their soundbar to their TV via Wi-Fi to reduce cable clutter.

In attempt to encourage consumers to give this new tech a try, Samsung is covering their Q Series soundbars with a 60-day money back guarantee until the 31st of July 2020.

There will be available across Australia’s major consumer electronics retails at the following recommended retail prices: Q60T ($799), Q70T ($899) and Q800T ($999).