HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New PS5 System Update Rolling Out

New PS5 System Update Rolling Out

By | 15 Mar 2024

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is getting a new system update, which is claimed to make the controller sound better, screen sharing more immersive, and the power indicator adjustable.

Called System Update 9.00, it entered beta over a month ago, and will now be available in the public software starting today.

PS5 system software version 24.02-09.00.00 is said to enhance DualSense and DualSense Edge controller audio, making the speakers louder and clearer, with an improvement pushed to the microphone as well.

Sony has said a new “AI machine-learning model suppresses background noises from button presses and game audio, leading to an improved voice chat experience.”

The update will add brightness adjustments for the power indicator as well, and the user can change its levels by going to Settings > System > Beep and Light > Brightness. They can then choose between three settings; dim, medium, and bright, which is the default.

Share Screen allows users to broadcast their gameplay from the console, and will gain pointers and emoji reactions. The live audience can use a pointer to show the player locations on the screen.

The audience can also send emoji reactions to the gameplay actions. These features are on by default, however, the host can turn them off from the Share Screen settings.

Additionally, the update brings Unicode 15.1 emojis to messages. Some other changes include performance and stability improvements for software, DualSense gamepads, PS VR2 headset, and controllers, and Access controller.

If the user isn’t automatically prompted to update, they can trigger it by going to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings, then choose ‘Update System Software’ under ‘Update Available.’



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
These Samsung Phones Are Getting A Major Update This Month
Popular Logitech Gaming Mouse To Get Firmware Update
iPhone Owners Claim iOS 17.4 Update Ruins Battery Life
Apple Releases iOS 17.4 Update
Best Buy Stops Selling Physical Media; Sony Takes Over Disney’s DVDs, Blu-rays
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Epic Go After Apple Again With Contempt Of Court Claim
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
Amazon’s New AI Tool Requires URL For Seller’s Pages
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
McIntosh Celebrates 75th Anniversary With New Preamplifiers
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
LG Reveals 2024 Sound Bar Range With Wireless Dolby Atmos
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
Nest Cam Features To Arrive On Google Home For Web
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Epic Go After Apple Again With Contempt Of Court Claim
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
In the latest legal round between Apple and Epic Games, the Fortnite maker has asked a federal judge to hold...
Read More