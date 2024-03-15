Sony’s PlayStation 5 is getting a new system update, which is claimed to make the controller sound better, screen sharing more immersive, and the power indicator adjustable.

Called System Update 9.00, it entered beta over a month ago, and will now be available in the public software starting today.

PS5 system software version 24.02-09.00.00 is said to enhance DualSense and DualSense Edge controller audio, making the speakers louder and clearer, with an improvement pushed to the microphone as well.

Sony has said a new “AI machine-learning model suppresses background noises from button presses and game audio, leading to an improved voice chat experience.”

The update will add brightness adjustments for the power indicator as well, and the user can change its levels by going to Settings > System > Beep and Light > Brightness. They can then choose between three settings; dim, medium, and bright, which is the default.

Share Screen allows users to broadcast their gameplay from the console, and will gain pointers and emoji reactions. The live audience can use a pointer to show the player locations on the screen.

The audience can also send emoji reactions to the gameplay actions. These features are on by default, however, the host can turn them off from the Share Screen settings.

Additionally, the update brings Unicode 15.1 emojis to messages. Some other changes include performance and stability improvements for software, DualSense gamepads, PS VR2 headset, and controllers, and Access controller.

If the user isn’t automatically prompted to update, they can trigger it by going to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings, then choose ‘Update System Software’ under ‘Update Available.’