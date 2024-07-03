Philips has just announced a range of new products, which is being headlined by its new Philips Home Access 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock.

The device works with a physical key, a PIN code, the Philips mobile app, and now a built-in palm scanner.

Philips claims the scanner works by tracking “unique palm vein patterns,” which makes it almost impossible to hack.

It has built-in Wi-Fi which makes setup easy and simple, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock is also equipped with a doorbell button and chime.

The button will glow when visitors are nearby, and when it’s pressed, an alert will be sent to the doorbell chime, which is able to be plugged into a standard electrical outlet, and features five volume levels and 38 melodies.

Philips also unveiled the new Retrofit Lock 3000 Series, a retrofit smart lock which can be controlled via an available wireless keypad or the mobile app.

The 7000 Series Video Doorbell has also been revealed, which can capture 2K footage, supports HDR, and uses low-angle and ultrawide viewing angles to eliminate blind spots.

Each of these products is available in the US. The Philips Home Access 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock retails for U$360.

The Retrofit Lock 3000 Series comes in two formats (U$260 – bundled with the Wireless Key and U$220 as a standalone lock).

The 7000 Series Smart Video Doorbell retails for U$230. Australian pricing and availability for all three has yet to be revealed.