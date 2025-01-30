Philips will launch new over-ear noise cancelling headphones with graphene coated, 40mm drivers in September.

With new cans predicted in 2025 from the likes of Sony and Sennheiser, it could make for an interesting over-ear year.

The H8000E is a wireless, hybrid adaptive ANC, over-ear headphone with a lightweight, folding design, available in black or white.

“Sound quality is excellent thanks to Philips audio designed large, graphene coated, 40 mm drivers and Hi-Res audio (LDAC) playback, plus AAC & LC3 compatibility plus Spatial Audio for immersive sound,” Philips said.

Wireless connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.4 and the H8000E also has Multipoint and Auracast functionality.

The H8000E includes five mics – two AI mics are used for calls and four mics can be used for ANC – to “ensure superb call quality and ANC”.

Effective wind noise reduction is included and there are five levels of ANC available – selectable via the Philip Headphones App.

Battery life runs to 70 hours of playback (ANC off) and 50 hours (ANC on) and the company promises the quick charge facility gives eight hours of playback in 10 minutes.

The headphones have replaceable integral batteries and detachable ear pads.

The H8000E also includes some PCR plastics in its construction.

Tech Radar predicted Philips will have “an interesting time likely competing with the Sony WH-1000XM6 that are expected to launch in the [Northern] summer – and also a lowered price for the existing Sony WH-1000XM5”.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 cans retail for $499 in Australia and have 30 hours of battery life with the ANC on.