New Pentax Lens Unleashes Compact Zoom Power

Pentax has started 2020 with the unveiling of a new lens, after a quiet previous year.

Just this week, Pentax’s parent company, Ricoh, announced the HD Pentax-D FA 70-210mm f/4 ED SDM WR lens, designed for K-Mount cameras.

Ricoh say the lens offers a compact, lightweight option for outdoor photography such as wildlife, nature scenic shots and sports.

Weighing just 28.9 ounces and measuring 6.9-inches long, the compact size and length is designed for intimate shoots that still enable the camera to be handheld.

The lens is also additionally lighter than the Pentax 70-200mm f/2.8, which weighs almost four pounds.

The K-mount lens is designed to be used with full-frame cameras but can also be used in collaboration with APS-C K-mount bodies with a crop factor – enabling more reach on the zoom.

Additionally, the lens is designed from 20 elements in 14 groups. A HD coating reduces reflections and flare, while also improving light transmission, according to the company.

On some bodies, an electromagnetic diaphragm control is supported for video.

However, the lens is not stabilised, but Pentax has taken the step and become one of the few companies to use in-body stabilisation in DSLRs.

Ricoh also claims the 3.1-foot minimum focusing distance gives the lens added versatility and a wider ranger than previous lenses.

Another change moving the new lens away from traditional models is that the lens size or shape does not change as it is put into focus.

The Supersonic Direct-drive Motor allows for quiet and quick focus, the company claims.

Similar to other K-mount cameras, the lens is water and weather resistant, being capable of shooting in rain, splashes or mist.

This flagship HD Pentax-D FA 70-210mm f/4 ED SDM WR lens doesn’t yet have a specific model, price or specific launch date.