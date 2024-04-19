Smartphone brand Nothing has unveiled two new sets of wireless earbuds, which are tipped to rival the likes of Apple, Google, and Amazon.

The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) are said to both offer noise cancellation, high resolution audio, and tight integration with Nothing phones.

Additionally, they reportedly offer pinch-to-speak access to ChatGPT. This becomes a challenge to three major voice assistants that dominate smartphones, Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, as ChatGPT could be argued as the most popular AI services in the world.

Sources claim if this integration is successful, it would ring in a new era of convenience.

Both of these earbud models are available for preorder now, and will reportedly ship from April 22nd. The Nothing Ear (a) are retailing for A$169, whereas the Nothing Ear are retailing for A$249.

Other features claimed to be part of these new earbud models include straightforward generational improvements.

The Nothing Ear are said to come in white or black, and the company says they are targeted towards audiophiles.

They reportedly support both LHDC and LDAC Bluetooth codecs, and can offer up to 24bit / 96kHz high resolution audio.

A set of 11mm drivers and an improved acoustic design are said to deliver clear sound, whereas an advanced equaliser and personalised listening profiles are claimed to be found inside the Nothing X app.

The company said ANC has been improved, due to new algorithms which are able to check and make accommodations for sound leakage.

The ANC is adaptive and is said to cancel almost twice as much noise as predecessors.

Other alleged improvements were made to call quality, with claims suggesting the buds can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge with ANC off, and 40.5 hours with the included case, which is able to charge wirelessly.

Additionally, a low-latency mode is claimed to provide gamers with faster audio feedback, and Bluetooth Multipoint allows users to connect two devices simultaneously.

According to the company, the Ear (a) have been designed for people who want a good set of daily-wear wireless earbuds, and come in white, black, and yellow colours.

It was claimed they support high resolution audio, only via LDAC, and also have advanced adaptive ANC.

The drivers are said to deliver 2.5x “more transient power” for powerful bass.

Battery life is claimed to last 9.5 hours with ANC turned off and up to 42.5 hours with the included charging case. This does not support wireless charging, but Bluetooth Multipoint is reportedly also included.