New Nokia Feature Phone Is A Rebranded HMD Phone

By | 4 Jul 2024

HMD has revealed a new version of its classic feature phone called the Nokia 105 (2024). The device is a rebranded HMD 105, which was launched last month, but comes with wired earphones.

It keeps the formula of older feature phones, simplicity and reliability, and features a compact design, with a 2-inch 120 x 160 display, 4MB of internal memory, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB.

It also has a 1,000mAh removable battery that promises up to 18 days of standby time. It’s charged via a microUSB port, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack for the included earphones or other compatible headphones.

It has a solid build quality with a rigid inner frame, and is equipped with an FM radio, an MP3 player, an LED flashlight / torch, the classic Snake game, and can hold up to 2,000 contacts.

The device will be available in Charcoal, Purple, and Blue colours.

The difference between the HMD 105 and the Nokia 105 (2024) is the water resistance. It has a rating of IP52 for protection against dust and light splashes.

For comparison, the HMD 105 came with an IP54 rating.

Finally, this phone doesn’t come with internet connectivity or advanced features.



