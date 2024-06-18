Nikon has revealed its new high-performance camera model in the full-frame mid-range class, the Z6III.

It adopts the world’s first partially-stacked CMOS sensor, allowing for 3.5x faster readouts compared with the ZGII, as well as high-speed continuous shooting, which enables Pre-Release Capture at up to 120fps in DX format.

It also offers an additional option of shooting at 60fps in FX format with 24MP.

Further enhanced by a bright high-resolution EVF (electronic viewfinder) of 4,000 cd/m2 and 5,760K dots, complete with a wide colour gamut for smooth EVF views confirming shooting opportunities for moving subjects.

This is accredited to fast data readout from the partially-stacked CMOS sensor, as well as Nikon’s EXPEED 7’s quick processing.

The refresh rate of the EVF provides displays at 60fps during 20fps high-speed continuous shooting, while the shutter button is fully pressed.

This camera model also allows Full HD/240p video production for up to 10x slow-motion video creation, as well as the ability to record in 10bit H.265.

It comes with almost the same dials and button layouts as the previous Nikon Z8, and the same operability and customisation as the Nikon Z9 and Z8. It also offers extensive custom settings, such as the assignment of different AF-area modes.

It has an AF detection range of -10 EV and has an inherited superior AF performance that allows subject detection of nine types of subjects, brilliant autofocus (AF) performance in backlit scenes, better detection of human faces, as well as shortened shooting time for various scenes.

The AF speed has been upgraded to be around 20 per cent faster than the Z6II.

There’s a new MB-N14 Power Battery Pack as an optional boost of power capacity.

The Z6III consists of Sereebo P series carbon fibre, magnesium alloy, and effective sealing, able to be used in temperatures reaching -10 degrees Celsius.

Due to the enhancements of the heat dissipation structure and power efficiency, the user is able to record for up to 125 minutes in 4K UHD / 60p (8bit) format.

Users can also shoot in 12bit ProRes RAW HQ and N-RAW formats, covering resolutions up to 6K.

Flexible Colour Picture Control for use with the NX Studio, is Nikon’s image browsing, processing, and editing software. This allows users freedom of expression, supporting Colour Blender and Colour Grading features.

This allows for the adjustment of light and colours to match the user’s intent. The combination of configured settings can be exported to the Z6III and registered as Custom Picture Controls, applicable at any time, reflected on the live display.

This camera model also works with Nikon’s new cloud service, Nikon Imaging Cloud, with support for new Imaging Recipes.

The firmware can be updated without a computer or smart device, and images can be uploaded automatically to Nikon Imaging Cloud as soon as the device connects via Wi-Fi. Then, images can be transferred to pre-configured third-party cloud storage services. The service will be launched at a later date.

The device can also capture low-light scenes up to ISO 64000 for photos and ISO 51200 for video.

The EXPEED 7 high-speed image-processing engine surpasses the Z6II in noise reduction, and the Z6III can achieve one of the highest in-camera Vibration Reduction (VR) in the Nikon Z series cameras with an 8.0-stop.

It’s also equipped with focus point VR that reduces blurring in focused areas, and an electronic VR for more effective image stabilisation.

This camera model can be preordered now from the official Nikon Australia website in various versions.

The ZGIII Body Only is retailing for A$4,499, the Z6III + NIKKOR Z 24-70MM F/4 S is retailing for A$5,499, the Z6III + NIKKOR Z 24-120MM F/4 S is retailing for A$5,999, and the Z6III + NIKKOR Z 24-200MM F/4-6.3 VR is retailing for A$5,799.

General Manager of International Marketing for the International Business Division of the Imaging Group at Nikon, John Young said, “Designed to ignite the creativity of content creators and enthusiasts, the new Z6III embraces the spirit of our Z series, and embodies the build and functionality of the award-winning Z 8 and Z 9 cameras. By integrating innovative technology, such as the partially-stacked sensor and the brightest EVF, it elevates Nikon’s dedication to deliver unrivalled functionality and performance.”