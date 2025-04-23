Home > Latest News > New Motorola Razr Images Leaked

New Motorola Razr Images Leaked

By | 23 Apr 2025
Motorola Raz6 60 leaked shot. Image: Evan Blass

Images of Motorola’s new affordable clamshell-style foldable phone have been leaked, adding to the excitement of their expected launch within two days.

Motorola is a pioneer when it comes to clamshell phones; it released its first clamshell phone in 1996, 29 years ago. This was years ahead of modern smartphones and the iPhone.

It produced its first modern era clamshell/foldable in 2019 and has been improving on it since.

This year we are expecting two models – the upmarket Razr 60 Ultra and the cheaper Razr 60.

The rumoured improvements include a larger 7-inch OLED display, a faster Snapdragon 8 processor, improved battery capacity and quicker charging, and a 50MP camera with 2 x optical zoom.

Seasoned leaker Evan Blass has posted an image of the Razr 60 which highlights the cover display, a feature where Motorola excels. It has a curved bezel with two camera lenses.

You get easy access to apps on the front screen – without unfolding the phone.

There’s an expectation that Moto AI will offer more generative AI features in line with other Android smartphones.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Motorola Launches Budget Stylus-Equipped Phone
Motorola Launches moto g35 5G: Affordable Powerhouse with Premium Features
Motorola Razr 60 Series Renders Leak, Revealing Full Designs and Colour Options
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Leak Shows Foldable Challenger Aims to Out-Flip Samsung
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) to Feature Unique Wood Edition, Leak Reveals
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Intel To Slash 20% Of Workforce As They Struggle To Compete
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
Max Cracks Down on Password Sharing With Extra Member Fee
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
Retail Boss Warns That Tariffs Will Lead To Cheaper Prices
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
OpenAI Could Offer To Buy Google Chrome
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
Nintendo Targets Discord in Hunt for Pokémon ‘TeraLeak’ Leaker
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Intel To Slash 20% Of Workforce As They Struggle To Compete
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Struggling US processor Company Intel is set to slash staff numbers by a record 20% with Australia tipped to be...
Read More