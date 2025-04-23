Images of Motorola’s new affordable clamshell-style foldable phone have been leaked, adding to the excitement of their expected launch within two days.

Motorola is a pioneer when it comes to clamshell phones; it released its first clamshell phone in 1996, 29 years ago. This was years ahead of modern smartphones and the iPhone.

It produced its first modern era clamshell/foldable in 2019 and has been improving on it since.

This year we are expecting two models – the upmarket Razr 60 Ultra and the cheaper Razr 60.

The rumoured improvements include a larger 7-inch OLED display, a faster Snapdragon 8 processor, improved battery capacity and quicker charging, and a 50MP camera with 2 x optical zoom.

Seasoned leaker Evan Blass has posted an image of the Razr 60 which highlights the cover display, a feature where Motorola excels. It has a curved bezel with two camera lenses.

You get easy access to apps on the front screen – without unfolding the phone.

There’s an expectation that Moto AI will offer more generative AI features in line with other Android smartphones.