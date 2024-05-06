In November 2023, Motorola launched the Moto G84 5G smartphone in Australia, and now the company is preparing the launch of a successor, the Moto G85 5G.

The smartphone has recently appeared on a European retailer’s website, suggesting the launch date could be approaching quickly.

The listing suggests the price is around €300 (approx. A$487) for the 12GB / 256GB version.

ChannelNews has reached out for Australian pricing and availability. The price of the Moto G84 5G in Australia is A$399, and it is available from JB Hi-Fi and the official Motorola website. On JB Hi-Fi, the price is A$449.

Motorola hasn’t officially announced this smartphone, but an appearance on the listing indicates a possible launch in the second half of 2024.

The predecessor comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 1300nits brightness.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This can be expanded to 1TB.

There’s a 50MP rear camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera.

The G84 5G has an under-display fingerprint sensor for security, supports 5G with 14 bands, dual 4G VoLTE, as well as multiple connectivity options.

It runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 30W turbocharging, has a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and dual microphones.

Additionally, this smartphone is rated IP54 for water resistance.

In Australia, Motorola has recently launched the Moto Edge 50 Fusion and Moto Edge 50 Pro smartphones.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with contoured edges, a sandblasted aluminium frame, is rated IP68 for underwater and dust protection, and has a 50MP main camera and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

Additionally, the phone comes with Moto AI, a 6.7-inch pOLED display, 1,220p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Head Tracking when paired with the new Moto Buds+.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and is retailing for A$999 from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Amazon, and the official Motorola website.

Then, there’s the new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which is rated IP68 against dust, water, and accidental drops, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It has a 50MP main Ultra Pixel camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP front camera, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos.

It will retail from the end of May at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Amazon, and the official Motorola website for A$599.

Motorola’s biggest competitors include Apple (albeit Apple’s prices are more expensive), Samsung, and Nokia.

Apple is gearing up to unveil the upcoming iPhone 16 smartphone lineup, Samsung is preparing its upcoming foldables, and Nokia recently 2024 versions of three iconic phones from its past.

These are the Nokia 230, the Nokia 6310 and the Nokia 5310.