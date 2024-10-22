Marantz has used its circular porthole motif as a key element of the design in its two new wireless speakers.

The Marantz Horizon and Grand Horizon are able to “fill even substantial rooms with full-range sound”, the company says.

“Each model is designed around a unique configuration of high-frequency and midrange drive units that radiate outward from a single central subwoofer,” Marantz says.

“Key to this powerful sound is proprietary Marantz Rise amplification, based around highly responsive and thermally efficient GaN FET technology and offering 310W of output in Horizon and 370W in Grand Horizon (FTC power output rating).”

This core propels an array of Marantz Gravity drive units, each of which employs neodymium magnets for the “ultimate combination” of accuracy, responsiveness and low distortion.

“At the heart of Horizon is a 6.5-inch subwoofer, which is complemented by two 1-inch silk-dome tweeters and three 2-inch full range drive units.”

Grand Horizon – which could be mistaken at a distance for a wall light – is the larger of the two and upscales from Horizon to an 8-inch subwoofer, three 1-inch tweeters and four 3-inch midrange drive units.

The speakers come with lighting and trim materials.

Approach either speaker and its on-board proximity sensors will bring the speaker to life. Marantz says its AuraControl user interaction combines 100 concealed LEDs with proximity and ambient light sensors “to create a seamless symphony of light and sound”.

You can touch the illuminated ring around the central subwoofer to indicate your preferred volume.

Each model used Marantz Radiance 360-degree ecofibre made from recycled ocean plastics. The three-colour fabrics have embedded gold lurex elements.

Three finishes are available: Midnight Sky, Moon Ray and Marantz Champagne. Each is complemented by a beautifully finished natural marble base that is colour-matched to accentuate the elegance of each design.

Each speaker comes with a colour-matched natural marble base. An American walnut tripod floor stand is an optional accessory for Horizon, while wall brackets will also be available for both models.

Marantz’s Horizon, Grand Horizon and the tripod for the Horizon will be available in January 2025. The Horizon is $6,000, the Grand Horizon $10,000 and the tripod $2,000.