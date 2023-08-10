Pricing for the new Loewe OLED 4K Bild i 77″ TV has finally been announced for the Australian market with the new European manufactured TV, which is already being ranged at The Good Guys selling for sub $10,000.

Priced at $9,999 the new TV is one of the first 77″ premium 4K TVs in Australia to house two processors, one for apps and streaming management, and one for Visual and Audio processing.

Today TVs are all about processors with key brands such as Samsung, Sony and even LG sourcing their panels from other manufacturers.

A Loewe TV is designed and built in Europe and because of this the design is not only very European both the front and back of the TV has been designed to impress.

Apart from a full 360-degree styling treatment he back panel is lacquered and adorned with fabric-covered, and there’s even a magnetic cable routing cover that eliminates no ugly wires delivering a very slick look for a TV that can also be mounted on a pedestal.

It can also be mounted flush to a wall with Loewe’s tiltable wall mount, or the used with the Loewe a pedestal-style floor stand.

The new Loewe SL7 chassis in combination with the os7 transforms the TV into a new generation of smart OLED TVs that apart from housing two processors is custom built on an Australian market production line with all the key apps now available via the Loewe Smart TV interface. The Smart TV platform has DR+ and a flexible sound system that delivers superior sound.

Paul Riachi Director of INDI Imports said, “This TV a huge milestone ever for Loewe in Australia, we have never seen a more competitively priced ‘Made in Germany’ TV than the one we have now got into stores”.

Currently a Bang & Olufsen 77″ TV without the dual processors is selling for $13,500 for a 65″ model.

“Our partnership and long-term relationship with LOEWE Germany have given us the ability to aggressively price a premium TV for this market. We also make sure that the most sought after for the Australian market are built into the TV”.

“This is achievable because we have our own Australian production line in Germany”.

The Loewe bild i with invisible sound is equipped with two concealed integrated speakers with 40 watts of total music power – ensuring invisible but perfectly audible sound.

Prices & Availability.

The Loewe Bild i range is currently available in Australia, However the NEW Bild i.77 TV will be available from 1st October 2023. The recommended retail price for the Bild I Series have been listed below and are extremely competitive along with the new TV portfolio,

Loewe bild i.48 $3,999

Loewe bild i.55 $4,999

Loewe bild i.65 $6,499

Loewe bild i.77 $9,999

Loewe bild is.48 $4,699.

Loewe bild is.55 $5,799.

Loewe bild is.65 $7,399.

SPECIFICATIONS:

• A newly advanced chassis

• Fastest processor

• Newest OLED panel

• OS 7 Loewe Operating System

• Screen resolution Ultra HD (4K) (in pixels) 3,840 x 2,160

• High Dynamic Range

o Auto-Dimming Raum (OPC)

o Dolby Vision

o High Dynamic Range

o HDR10

o HLG

• Dolby DTS

o DTS and DTS HD

o Dolby Atmos

o Dolby Audio

o Dolby Digital

o Dolby Digital Plus

o PCM

• Streaming services

o Apple TV+

o Amazon Prime Video

o Disney +

o Netflix

o YouTube

• DR+ storage capacity 1 TB

• HDMI interfaces 2.1 (IN) 4

• Wall mounting and Unit rotatable