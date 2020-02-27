New LG Multi Screen Smartphone V60 Revealed, Mini Notebook

LG has launched its third dual-screen smartphone, the ThinQ V60 which comes with a new 5G processor no dates have been set for the Australian launch.

It’s predecessor which was launched exclusively by Telstra as part of their 5G push has struggled up against the popular Samsung 5G. These devices are heavy, but they do deliver a big plus over the conventional smartphone due to the dual screen.

Another plus is the multitasking power that LG’s ThinQ, device delivers.

The only problem with this device is that LG’ don’t know how to market it along with their other excellent mobile devices. Take the use of ThinQ, no one knows what it means, and the branding does nothing to sell the features of this device.

With the V60 Vs the V50 LG has upgraded to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset 5G processor, there is also a new improved 8K camera capability and unlike the Samsung S20 it comes with a headphone jack.

It’s got a 6.8-inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080) OLED display but unlike the 120Hz Samsung S20 this device still displays at 60Hz. The screen also has a small notch.

Taking advantage of the Dual Screen is worth the effort to learn how to maximize dual screen viewing. In the past I have played a video on one screen while also reading emails on the other.

The phone can easily be taken out of the dual screen case and used as a normal smartphone.

On the back of the main phone is a camera bump there is also a dedicated Google Assistant shortcut key on the V60.

You get 128GB of built-in storage with optional microSD expansion and 8GB of RAM. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 on board, and LG says the V60’s 5,000mAh battery lets it last 30 percent longer than previous models.

That’s particularly important when you remember that this phone must drive a secondary display; the Dual Screen case lacks its own battery.the nice thing about the V60 is that one can turn it into a mini notebook.

With the V60, LG has managed to get Google’s apps — Google Photos, Google Maps, YouTube, etc. — working in the “wide view” mode that spans both displays at once.

Let’s wait till we get an Australian configured model in our hands before we comment any further.